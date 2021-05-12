12th May, 2021, San Francisco, California — Spring (formerly Teespring) and Bondly, premiere NFT solutions provider that empowers the next generation of NFT creators, announced today their new partnership to enable Spring’s platform for creators to sell both digital and physical product creation, unlocking a new wave of digital potential for the creator economy. Content creators will use Bondly technology on the Spring platform to create, mint and market NFTs.

In addition, Bondly will provide expertise to develop new digital experiences between creators and fans. More than $2 billion was spent on NFTs during the first quarter of 2021 — representing an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020*, so there is a lot of revenue that can be generated for individual creators. These new NFT capabilities will empower the creator to be the authentic creator of the initial digital product as well as rewarded for its creation.

Creators will now be able to simultaneously leverage Spring’s industry leading social integrations and combined with Bondly’s creation technology to sell NFTs, all accessible to fans globally at just the click of a button. Much like what they offer with their Digital Products, Spring will provide creators with a place to sell their NFTs, using their distribution channels to present fans with the opportunity to purchase them.

Bondly will power this next generation of digital collectibles and turn year-round fan engagement into a revenue center for influencers and others wanting to maintain ongoing fan interaction through embedded NFT perks and utilities. With the arrival of Web 3.0 which has been framed as the new ‘internet of value’, this value transfer has never been more clear than with the relationship between fan and creator. The partnership between Spring and Bondly will bring creators and fans closer together, as fans are now able to engage in a fandom that is exclusively between them and the creator via the sale of NFT’s on the platform.

Bondly opened the floodgates earlier this year, for mass NFT adoption by being the first to market with unique products in partnership with influencers and musicians and collaborations with gaming/collectibles creators. Bondly created and distributed YouTuber/Influencer Logan Paul’s first-ever limited-edition series of NFT collectibles for fans, generating $1.3M in NFT sales in the first 30-minutes.

And through Bondly’s core product, BONDSwap, singer, songwriter PelleK released and quickly sold out the first-ever NFT music album, earning $160,000. Two-time GRAMMY award-winning group and reggae royalty Morgan Heritage was the first reggae artist in history to introduce one new song and two digitally remastered titles via an NFT, along with rare digital art.

Spring’s platform enables creators to launch ‘social stores’ which allows creators to sell products via the social channels which have given them fame and followers, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. These successful partnerships resulted in explosive growth for the platform, with more than 450,000 verified creators signing up to the platform to build their socially integrated ecommerce stores as of January 2021.

2020 saw a spike of activity, with new creator growth exploding by 135%, alongside a 92% growth in the number of creators who are actively selling their products through the platform. Spring has seen more than 30 creators become millionaires as a result of selling on the platform.

CEO of Spring, Chris Lamontagne says:

“NFTs give creators the ability to produce and more importantly, own their digital creations. At Spring our goal is to put the power in the hands of the creator and that begins with ownership. This is an opportunity for creative people to sell their products on the internet in a way which has not been done before. Partnering with Bondly has been excellent, we have a shared vision of a creator economy combined with NFT capabilities at scale and both understand how truly powerful that can be.”

CEO of Bondly, Brandon Smith, said:

“Spring and Bondly are perfect partners because we see NFTs as a fan engagement tool and work to create tailored, perk-enabled NFTs to increase the market value for creators. We focus on quality first, so that each NFT will stand the test of time and maintain its value to the fan, ensuring their perception of each creator not only remains as good as before the sale, but also actually enhances how they feel about them.”

