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Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has added $2.54 billion worth of the asset to its reserves in its biggest acquisition since November 2024.

Strategy Has Just Completed A Mega Bitcoin Buy

In a new post on X, Strategy co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor has shared the details related to the company’s latest Monday Bitcoin acquisition. In total, this buy has added 34,164 BTC to the firm’s reserves, bought for a whopping $2.54 billion. Not only is the buy the largest for the year, it’s in fact the biggest purchase made by Strategy since November 2024.

According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the mega purchase was fueled using sales of the company’s STRC and MSTR at-the-market (ATM) stock offerings.

Overall, this acquisition is the third-largest that the company has ever made, in both BTC and USD terms. The two bigger purchases both occurred back-to-back in November 2024 and involved 51,780 and 55,500 tokens.

The latest large buy has come a week after Strategy made another billion-dollar purchase. Saylor hinted at this week’s buy being larger in his usual Sunday foreshadowing post, this time sharing the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Think Even ₿igger.”

Strategy’s holdings have now grown to 815,061 BTC, equivalent to 4.07% of the cryptocurrency’s entire supply in circulation. The treasury company spent a total of $61.56 billion to assemble this stack, putting the average cost basis per token at $75,527. Earlier, the firm went into a state of net unrealized loss due to the bearish price action, but the latest recovery has meant that its holdings are now at about break-even.

The bearish market shift has meant that most of the treasury companies have stopped buying or started distributing. But as Strategy has continued its aggressive accumulation, it has only solidified its standing as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

The top 10 treasury companies ranked by BTC holdings | Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

In the wider sector, another digital asset treasury company has also maintained a regular buying schedule regardless of the recent market conditions: Bitmine. Originally a Bitcoin-mining focused firm, Bitmine is a relatively new player in the space, pivoting to an Ethereum treasury strategy just in mid-2025. Despite its age, though, the firm’s treasury has already established itself as the second-largest in the cryptocurrency sector behind Strategy.

In the past week, Bitmine has furthered its ETH accumulation, according to a Monday press release. In total, the firm added 101,627 ETH inside this window, making it the largest weekly acquisition for the company since December 2025. “Bitmine has maintained the increased pace of ETH buys in each of the past four weeks, as our base case ETH is in the final stages of the ‘mini-crypto winter,'” noted Thomas “Tom” Lee, the firm’s chairman.

After this purchase, Bitmine’s Ethereum holdings have grown to 4.976 million, equal to a supply share of 4.12%.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is floating around $75,000, up more than 5% in the last seven days.

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com