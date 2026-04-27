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Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has made yet another Bitcoin purchase as the recent price recovery has seen its holdings return to profits.

Strategy Has Added 3,273 BTC To Its Bitcoin Reserves

As announced by Strategy co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor in an X post, the company has furthered its Bitcoin accumulation with a fresh acquisition of 3,273 BTC. Strategy spent $77,906 per token or a total of $255 million to assemble this stack.

According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, this buying took place in the week between April 20th and 26th and was fueled by sales of the firm’s MSTR at-the-market (ATM) stock offering.

Following the buy, Strategy’s holdings have grown to 818,334 BTC, equivalent to nearly 4.09% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply in circulation. In total, the company has invested $61.81 billion into the cryptocurrency, putting the average acquisition price per token at $75,537.

The price crash back in February had meant that Bitcoin declined below Strategy’s cost basis, but the latest rally has taken the asset back above it. Thus, the new acquisition has come while the firm has been sitting on profit for the first time in a while.

Strategy continues to be the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin, having a lead of more than 770,000 BTC over the second-largest firm.

How Strategy's holdings compare against the other treasury holders of BTC | Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

Another Bitcoin treasury company has also announced a buy today: Strive. As the firm’s chairman and CEO Matt Cole shared in an X post, Strive has acquired 789 BTC for $61.43 million, taking its total reserves to 14,557 BTC. From the above table, it’s visible that the company is currently the ninth largest public holder of the cryptocurrency.

While Strive has announced a new buy, digital asset accumulation from corporates has lagged in 2026 when compared to 2025. The reason behind this is naturally down to the fact that the market has gone through a major drawdown since Q4 2025.

Amid this decline, Strategy has been the only consistent buyer of Bitcoin. Though, that doesn’t apply to the digital asset sector at large, with Bitmine occupying a similar place as Strategy in the Ethereum treasury sector.

Bitmine was originally a Bitcoin mining-focused firm, but the company pivoted to an ETH treasury strategy last year. Since then, it has gone on an aggressive buying spree, announcing regular purchases on Mondays like Michael Saylor’s firm.

This Monday has also seen the announcement of an acquisition from the company. “In the past week, we acquired 101,901 ETH, which is the highest pace of buys since the week of December 15, 2025,” said Thomas “Tom” Lee, Bitmine chairman.

The firm’s holdings have reached the 5.078 million ETH mark, which is equivalent to 4.21% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply in circulation.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is floating around $76,700, down 2% in the last seven days.

Looks like the price of the coin has surged over the last few weeks | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com