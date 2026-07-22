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Sui is testing confidential transactions on devnet, moving one of its privacy-focused upgrades from concept into a live developer environment.

The feature is designed to keep transaction amounts and balances private while leaving sender and recipient addresses visible for auditability. That balance is important. Sui is not presenting this as full anonymity. It is aiming for selective confidentiality that could be useful for enterprise and financial applications.

Devnet testing began on June 8, 2026, according to Sui’s update.

The key caveat is that confidential transactions are not live on mainnet yet. This is still a testing-stage feature, and the final mainnet implementation may depend on performance, security review, developer feedback, and ecosystem readiness.

TL;DR

Sui is testing confidential transactions on devnet.

The feature hides amounts and balances while keeping addresses visible.

It is not yet live on mainnet.

Why Confidential Transactions Matter

Public blockchains are transparent by default.

That transparency is useful for audits, verification, and trust. Anyone can inspect balances, transactions, contracts, and flows. But it also creates problems for certain types of users.

Businesses may not want competitors to see balances or payment amounts. Institutions may need privacy for commercial activity. Users may not want every transaction detail visible forever. Financial applications may require confidentiality without becoming fully opaque.

Confidential transactions try to solve part of that problem.

By hiding amounts and balances while keeping addresses visible, Sui is exploring a middle ground. The network can support more privacy without making activity impossible to audit.

That could be especially relevant for enterprise use cases, payments, tokenized assets, and applications where transaction-level confidentiality matters.

Privacy Without Full Anonymity

The distinction between confidentiality and anonymity matters.

A fully anonymous system can hide participants and values. That may appeal to some users, but it can create compliance and regulatory concerns. A selective confidentiality model keeps some information visible while protecting sensitive financial details.

Sui’s approach appears closer to that second model.

Sender and recipient addresses remain visible, while amounts and balances can be shielded. That design may make the feature more acceptable for businesses or regulated entities that need audit trails but do not want to expose all commercial details.

It also fits a broader market trend.

Crypto privacy is becoming more nuanced. The question is no longer simply whether transactions are public or private. It is what information should be visible, to whom, and under what conditions.

Networks that can offer flexible privacy may have an advantage as blockchain applications move beyond speculative trading.

Devnet Testing Is The Right Stage For Scrutiny

Privacy upgrades need careful testing.

Any cryptographic feature that changes what users can see or prove introduces risk. Developers need to test performance, wallet compatibility, edge cases, transaction costs, and security assumptions. Auditors need time to review the implementation.

That is why devnet matters.

It gives developers a place to experiment before users rely on the feature with real value on mainnet. Feedback from the testing phase can shape how the final implementation works and whether changes are needed before broader rollout.

For Sui, the devnet phase also gives ecosystem builders a chance to think about applications.

Confidential transactions are infrastructure. Their value depends on what developers build with them.

Sui’s Enterprise Pitch Gets Stronger

Sui has often positioned itself around high-performance applications, object-based architecture, and developer-friendly tooling.

Privacy features could strengthen that pitch.

Enterprise users may be more willing to explore public-chain applications if they can protect sensitive financial data. That does not mean every enterprise will adopt Sui, but it gives the network another technical feature to point to.

The same applies to DeFi and payments.

If users can move assets without exposing exact amounts to the entire market, new product designs become possible. Treasury tools, payroll systems, private payments, and institutional settlement workflows could all benefit from selective confidentiality.

The challenge is adoption.

A devnet feature becomes meaningful only if it reaches mainnet safely and then gets used by real applications.

For now, Sui’s confidential transaction work is a promising infrastructure step. It shows the network is taking privacy seriously while avoiding the claim that everything needs to be fully hidden.

That middle ground may become increasingly important as blockchain moves closer to mainstream financial use.

This article is based on Sui’s update on confidential transactions.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.