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SUI Group Holdings Limited, a Nasdaq-listed investment holding company trading under the ticker SUIG, has expanded its lending agreement with decentralized exchange Bluefin, bringing the total outstanding loan to 6 million SUI. The capital is tied to Bluefin’s role in financing Bluewater Labs’ acquisition of Suilend, one of the most prominent lending and DeFi platforms in the Sui ecosystem.

TL;DR SUI Group Holdings expanded its Bluefin lending agreement by an additional 4 million SUI.

The total outstanding loan now stands at 6 million SUI.

The loan maturity runs through September 30, 2028.

SUI Group’s revenue share increased from 5% to 11%, payable in SUI tokens.

The capital supports Bluefin’s participation in financing Bluewater Labs’ acquisition of Suilend.

A Larger SUI Loan For Bluefin

The amended lending agreement increases SUI Group’s exposure to Bluefin by adding another 4 million SUI to the arrangement. That brings the total outstanding loan to 6 million SUI, with maturity running through September 30, 2028, according to the validated writing pack.

The expanded agreement also changes the economics for SUI Group. Its revenue share rises from 5% to 11%, payable in SUI tokens. That detail makes the deal more than a passive token loan. SUI Group is positioning itself to capture a larger share of activity tied to Bluefin’s expanded DeFi footprint.

Funding The Suilend Acquisition

The capital supports Bluefin’s participation in financing Bluewater Labs’ acquisition of Suilend. Suilend is described in the validated pack as Sui’s largest lending and DeFi platform. After the acquisition, Suilend is expected to operate as an independent brand, with Bluefin co-founder Zabi Mohebzada serving as Suilend’s CEO.

That structure points to a broader consolidation trend inside the Sui ecosystem. Bluefin is already known as a trading venue, while Suilend brings lending and DeFi infrastructure. Combining capital, liquidity and lending products could deepen the network’s financial stack if execution is successful.

Important Distinction: SUIG Is Not The Sui Foundation

The writing pack flags one important boundary: SUI Group Holdings Limited should not be confused with the Sui Foundation or Mysten Labs. SUIG is a Nasdaq-listed investment holding entity. That distinction matters because the deal is a corporate capital allocation decision, not a direct foundation program or protocol-level action.

For investors, that separation may actually be part of the story. Public-market entities are increasingly looking for ways to gain exposure to on-chain ecosystems through treasury assets, lending arrangements and revenue-sharing deals. SUI Group’s expanded Bluefin loan fits that trend.

Why This Matters For The Sui Ecosystem

The Sui ecosystem has been trying to build more depth across trading, lending and institutional participation. A larger financing arrangement tied to Bluefin and Suilend suggests that capital is being deployed not only into tokens, but into the businesses and protocols that support on-chain activity.

The deal also gives SUI Group a more direct financial link to DeFi revenue. If Bluefin and Suilend can grow activity, the increased 11% revenue share payable in SUI could become a meaningful incentive for the lender. If activity disappoints, however, the arrangement still carries ecosystem and token exposure risks.

For now, the expanded loan is a notable example of a Nasdaq-listed company increasing its role in a specific blockchain ecosystem through structured on-chain capital deployment. It is not a protocol upgrade, but it may help shape the financial infrastructure around Sui’s DeFi market.

This report is based on information from Crypto Briefing Bluefin Loan.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Report sourced from Crypto Briefing Bluefin Loan at Crypto Briefing Bluefin Loan