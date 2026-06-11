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A Canadian teenager accused of running a multimillion-dollar crypto fraud operation from the Miami area has become the latest young defendant tied to a high-value social-engineering theft case in the US Prosecutors say the scheme caused more than $13 million in losses and helped finance luxury vehicles, jewelry and nightlife spending.

The case centers on Trenton Richard David Johnston, a Canadian national who was 19 when federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida announced the indictment on May 11. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Johnston had overstayed his visa and remained in the US unlawfully while allegedly operating a fraud scheme that targeted victims’ digital accounts and crypto wallets.

Federal prosecutors said Johnston and unnamed co-conspirators posed as support representatives from a major search engine and crypto-related companies. The alleged objective was familiar but effective: convince victims that their accounts were at risk or already compromised, obtain access to the accounts, and move the assets before the victims could respond.

The DOJ framed the core allegation bluntly, saying Johnston and others “allegedly impersonated support representatives from a popular search engine and cryptocurrency-related companies.” The agency also cautioned: “An indictment/complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Johnston was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. A later docket entry listed a plea agreement as to Johnston filed on June 9, indicating the case has already moved beyond the initial indictment stage for at least one defendant.

Crypto Scam: Luxury Spending Becomes Part Of The Case

The alleged theft was not described as a simple wallet-drain operation. Prosecutors also accused Johnston and Brandon Michael Tardibone, 28, of Miami, of laundering proceeds through financial transactions designed to conceal the nature and source of the funds.

According to the DOJ, Johnston and Tardibone allegedly used more than $1 million in illicit proceeds to lease luxury vehicles, buy high-end jewelry and finance what prosecutors called an “extravagant nightlife and entertainment lifestyle.” That spending trail is central to the government’s theory: the alleged crypto theft did not just move across wallets, but into visible luxury assets and services.

Tardibone was separately accused of knowingly harboring Johnston while Johnston was unlawfully present in the US Prosecutors said Tardibone provided lodging at a luxury Miami-area residence in an effort to help Johnston evade immigration authorities. He was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and harboring an alien in the United States.

The case is being investigated by HSI Miami, with assistance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, IRS Criminal Investigation, US Customs and Border Protection, and the Golden Beach Police Department. Assistant US Attorneys Jackson K. Dering V and Robert F. Moore are prosecuting the matter.

If convicted on the original charges, Johnston faced up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy counts. Tardibone also faces up to 20 years on the money laundering conspiracy charge and up to 10 years on the harboring charge.

At press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $2.14 trillion.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com