‘President Trump makes people mad’ isn’t exactly breaking news.

But even by his standards, last night’s memecoin dinner for the top 200 buyers of his $TRUMP meme coin is really setting people off.

Democrats are livid at what they see as blatant corruption, selling access to the most powerful man in the world. And even some crypto lobbyists have concerns over the optics of shilling meme coins just when key regulators like the CFTF and the SEC are starting to finally take crypto seriously.

Even as Trump stirs up a ruckus (again), the best meme coins continue to make waves.

U Mad, Bro?

Trump making opponents angry is a feature, not a bug. The spark that triggered the latest wave of outrage came over a Thursday gala dinner Trump threw for the 220 biggest purchasers of his crypto token $TRUMP, launched in January.

No one outside the Trump organization knows the exact guest list, but at least one name has surfaced – and it hasn’t done anything to cool the mood.

The top attendee was Justin Sun, founder of Tron, who recently returned to the US for a country-wide tour. The visit comes after Sun, who was sued by the SEC for fraud, finally saw the case dropped in February.

Tron remains a highly successful blockchain, both with the $TRON altcoin and as a major blockchain for $USDT transactions.

Sun has become a one-man crypto promo machine, unafraid to say anything. He’s controversial, provocative, and in hindsight probably the perfect headliner for the Trump gala.

Other attendees included notable pseudonymous crypto influencers, like MemeCore founder Ice and celebrity coin launcher EV, alongside real-world celebrities like former NBA star Lamar Odom.

The lack of transparency over who attended was just another black mark against the event in the eyes of Trump’s opponents, raising vocal opposition from long-time objectors like Elizabeth Warren.

1. BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – Bitcoin Hits $110K, Primes First-Ever $BTC Memecoin for Success

A first-of-its-kind Bitcoin meme coin launching just when $BTC hits a new all-time-high? Now that’s bullish indeed.

BTC Bull token ($BTCBULL) couldn’t be launched at a better time. The attitude around the crypto world is as bullish as ever, and $BTCBULL intends to make the most of it.

The project uses an innovative structure that connects the $BTCBULL token price to Bitcoin’s continued rise. Every time Bitcoin reaches one of six key price milestones, the BTC Bull Token project responds with either a token burn or an airdrop.

$BTC $125K – $BTCBULL token burn

$BTC $150K – $BTC token airdrop!

$BTC $175K – $BTCBULL token burn

$BTC $200K – $BTC token airdrop!

$BTC $225K – $BTCBULL token burn

$BTC $250K – $BTCBULL token airdrop!

The token burns exert deflationary pressure on $BTCBULL’s token supply, driving the price upward. The $BTC airdrops – available to investors who hold $BTCBULL in their Best Wallet app – celebrate the link between Bitcoin and the Bitcoin memecoin BTC Bull.

The final $BTCBULL airdrop at $250K rewards participants who’ve held their tokens throughout the project.

We think the idea has real potential; our BTC Bull price prediction shows the token potentially reaching $0.006467 by the end of the year. It currently trades at $0.002525, so that would be an increase of 156%.

Learn how to buy BTC Bull token, and check out the presale page.

2. Cat in a dogs world ($MEW) – May Boom Sends Solana Meme Coin up 62%

Solana may not be mass-producing memecoins on pump.fun like it used to, but it can still pump out the memes if necessary.

$MEW is a prime example. The memecoin launched in May of last year as a hot new crypto, rode the end-of-year wave to a high of $0.01288 in November, then crashed to $0.001824 in March 2025.

And since then, it’s been on a roll.

Over the past month, $MEW is up 62%. It’s rocking and rolling, likely also benefiting from Solana’s own rebound in recent weeks.

There’s no real utility with $MEW – it’s a meme coin, pure and simple. But judging by price performance, it’s one of the best meme coins so far this year.

Recent $MEW performance seems likely to continue as long as the market remains positive; with Bitcoin booming, that could be the case for a while.

3. Solaxy ($SOLX) – A Brave New World of Memecoins on Pioneering Solana Layer-2

With a month left in the presale, Solaxy ($SOLX), the world’s first planned Solana Layer-2, has already raised $39.5M. That’s a huge amount of support for a token with big aspirations.

The $SOLX roadmap calls for a token launch on Ethereum and other select chains (including Solana). Post-launch, those $SOLX tokens can be bridged to the Solaxy Layer-2 chain when it goes live.

The tokenomics reserves significant portions for platform development and exchange listing, demonstrating a commitment to the long-term success of the project.

In the meantime, $SOLX will be tradable on select DEXs and CEXs.

The Solaxy blockchain aims to increase scalability, reduce congestion, and achieve smooth, low-cost transactions. It adds Solana’s strengths to Ethereum’s reliability and potential, with a multichain token and Layer-2 architecture.

With the presale soon ending, learn how to buy Solaxy to avoid being left out. The token has huge potential; currently priced at $0.001732, our $SOLX price prediction shows the token could reach $0.032 by the end of 2025, a 1747% increase.

Don’t forget to visit the presale page to learn more.

Trump Joins Ranks of Memecoin Degens

Is Trump trying to take advantage of his office and position?

Or is he a crypto degen in disguise?

He’s certainly hanging out with them more and more, regardless of who he annoys. By doing so, he’s giving tacit approval to memecoin mania.

That bodes well for the memecoins on this list.

Do your own research; all memecoins are volatile. But there’s certainly more potential than ever for the best memecoins to succeed.