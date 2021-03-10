Press releases Umbrella to list UMB Token with BitMax

BitMax.io (BTMX.com), an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of UMB Tokens (UMB) under the trading pair of UMB/USDT on March 10th at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Umbrella Network is a community-owned, decentralized oracle service providing secure, low-cost, and massively scalable data solutions to blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. The UMB native token is utilized for governance and liquidity rewards in a Delegated Proof of Stake system.

Umbrella provides access to data previously unavailable to blockchain developers across multiple segments, including mid and long-tail crypto assets and real-world financial data. Current oracle solutions require users to compromise between the security of the data or the freshness/liveliness of the data. With Umbrella, developers can have both.

Recently, several oracle projects have entered the cryptocurrency ecosystem; however, many of these projects are still at an early stage with minimal product development and viable business models. Umbrella Network seeks to be the third viable product in-market behind industry leaders Chainlink and Band Protocol.

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from cash to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions.

About Umbrella

Umbrella Network is a Layer 2 Oracle technology delivering data at the frequency, volume, and affordability to enable DeFi at scale. Umbrella has a strong combination of experienced technical and business-oriented teams, respected and influential investors, key opinion leaders, social media presence, and existing traction of partnerships and product development. In short, Umbrella is well-positioned to be a major player in the DeFi evolution for years to come.

