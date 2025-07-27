Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

As the world’s understanding of blockchain technology continues to deepen, the XRP ecosystem is recovering strongly. On-chain data shows that in the past few days, the number of active addresses in the XRP ledger has exceeded 1 million, and the average number of daily transactions has exceeded 3.5 million, setting a new high since 2024. At the same time, Ripple continues to promote cross-border payment cooperation in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other places, and promotes XRP to become an important settlement medium for the circulation of real-world assets (RWA). As the price of XRP continues to fluctuate upward, more and more holders are looking for a way to obtain sustainable passive income without relying on secondary market fluctuations-cloud mining has entered the public eye. Among all cloud mining platforms that support XRP payments, ETHRANSACTION stands out with its stable income, green energy drive, compliance qualifications and flexible contract structure, becoming the first choice trusted by many investors.

XRP chain rebounds, holders turn from “waiting for prices to rise” to “value appreciation”

For a long time, XRP users have mainly made profits by hoarding coins and waiting for prices to rise. However, in the current market environment with high-frequency fluctuations and frequent policy intervention, this approach is becoming increasingly risky. In contrast, using XRP to purchase mining contracts through cloud mining can not only avoid the depreciation of currency-based assets, but also obtain additional income every day, which is a more stable strategy.

ETHRANSACTION opened the XRP recharge channel as early as 2017, and continued to optimize the computing power support capabilities for the XRP chain. At present, users only need to transfer XRP to the platform and select the corresponding contract to immediately start cloud mining services for mainstream currencies such as DOGE and BTC. There is no threshold throughout the process, no equipment and maintenance required, suitable for every digital asset holder.

Popular contract list

⦁ WhatsMiner M30S [Daily Sign-in Rewards] Contract plan: Investment amount: US$19, total net profit: US$19 + US$0.9.

⦁ Avalon Manufacturing A1346 [Experience Contract] Contract plan: Investment amount: US$100, total net profit: US$100 + US$18.

⦁ ElphaPex DG Home1 contract plan: investment amount: $600, total net profit: $600 + $52.5.

⦁ Antminer L7 contract plan: investment amount: $1,300, total net profit: $1,300 + $236.6.

⦁ Antminer T21 contract plan: investment amount: $3,700, total net profit: $3,700 + $1,021.2.

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the ETHRANSACTION official website.)

All contracts take effect immediately, automatically settle profits daily, and support withdrawals at any time.

Why are more and more XRP users choosing ETHRANSACTION?

New users can get a $19 reward upon registration and experience cloud mining at zero cost;

No mining machine is required, no maintenance is required, one-click contract start, and daily settlement of income;

AI intelligent scheduling + green energy, 99.9% computing power online rate, zero carbon footprint of electricity consumption;

McAfee® + Cloudflare® double security protection, platform assets are insured by AIG;

0 management fee + 0 hidden fee, traceable income chain, transparent and clear;

Support multi-currency withdrawal, including BTC, USDT, DOGE, ETH, XRP, etc., withdraw to wallet in seconds;

Invitation rebate mechanism: direct invitation rebate 4%, indirect invitation rebate 2%, unlimited income.

ETHRANSACTION currently serves more than 8.1 million users worldwide, and the platform covers more than 100 countries and regions. It is one of the most active and fastest growing brands in the current cloud computing track.

As a key hub connecting real-world payments and on-chain value, the future value of XRP is not only reflected in price, but also in scene landing and on-chain activity. ETHRANSACTION is providing the underlying computing power support and financial tools for this value reconstruction, allowing every XRP holder to truly participate in and benefit from the growth of the blockchain economy.

Visit the official website https://ethransaction.vip now, or send an email to info@ethransaction.vip to start your XRP cloud mining journey and let your assets appreciate every day.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.