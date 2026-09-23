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TL;DR

DeFi Technologies says subsidiary Valour has launched Smart Crypto Fund SP.

The product uses an AI-driven strategy from Neuronomics to rebalance exposure among leading digital assets.

It is a specialized investment fund product, not a US spot ETF.

Valour is putting an AI-driven allocation engine inside a crypto investment fund.

Parent company DeFi Technologies disclosed the launch of Smart Crypto Fund SP in a September 21 Form 6-K, describing a strategy that dynamically adjusts exposure among major digital assets.

The Fund Uses AI To Change Crypto Exposure

The allocation model is supplied by Neuronomics and uses market signals, including volatility, to change portfolio weightings.

That makes the product different from a passive index that simply holds a fixed basket.

The premise is that exposure can be reduced or shifted when market conditions deteriorate and expanded when the model identifies a more favorable regime.

Whether that produces better returns is a separate question.

What is clear is that Valour is packaging algorithmic asset allocation inside a regulated investment structure rather than offering the model as a retail trading bot.

This Is Not A US Spot ETF

The product should not be grouped with the US spot Bitcoin or Ethereum ETF market.

Smart Crypto Fund SP is a specialized Valour investment product offered through European market structures.

That distinction matters because the regulatory wrapper, investor access and portfolio mandate are different.

The launch does, however, show how quickly crypto investment products are moving beyond single-asset exposure.

Valour is effectively betting that investors will pay for a strategy that decides how much crypto risk to hold, rather than requiring the investor to make every allocation decision manually.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.