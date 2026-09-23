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TL;DR

Lion Group disclosed a treasury position of approximately 195,000 HYPE tokens.

The holding is part of the company’s corporate digital-asset strategy.

The figure describes treasury ownership, not Hyperliquid exchange volume or user deposits.

Lion Group Holding has disclosed a corporate treasury position of approximately 195,000 HYPE tokens, adding another public company to the growing list of firms holding crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The position was disclosed in a September 21 Form 6-K.

HYPE Moves Onto A Public-Company Balance Sheet

Hyperliquid has grown into one of the most closely watched decentralized derivatives platforms, and HYPE has increasingly become part of the market’s broader infrastructure trade.

Lion Group’s holding brings that token into a different context.

Instead of a trading position held by a crypto-native fund or individual wallet, the approximately 195,000 HYPE tokens sit inside a listed company’s treasury strategy.

That creates a direct link between Hyperliquid’s ecosystem value and Lion Group’s balance sheet.

Treasury Holdings Are Not Exchange Metrics

The disclosure should not be mixed with Hyperliquid trading-volume data.

Lion Group’s 195,000 HYPE figure is an asset holding.

It does not represent user deposits, protocol TVL or daily derivatives volume.

That distinction matters because all of those numbers can move independently.

The broader trend is still notable.

As listed companies look for differentiated crypto exposure, some are moving beyond the established Bitcoin-treasury model and adding ecosystem tokens tied to specific networks or protocols.

Lion Group’s HYPE position is one of the clearer examples of that shift.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.