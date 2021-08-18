When you have a transparent community at the heart of your protocol then the result is a powerhouse ecosystem that revolutionizes DeFi and Betting across blockchains. Speaking of that, TendieSwap has recently been voted as a strong community by CryptoNextGem. The TendieSwap DeFi ecosystem is committed to building a world-class marketplace that offers swapping, liquidity pools, yield farming, and a vast prediction protocol that enables users to bet on anything and everything.

Earlier this month, TendieSwap also announced its partnership with Chainlink Oracles in an effort to secure the settlements of its predictions market. This integration provides developers with reliable data sources, fully secure off-chain computations to help make more robust smart contracts, and enables the use of Chainlink Price Feeds to power the cryptocurrency predictions market, specifically BTC, DOGE, and BNB.

How Does TendieSwap Provide Liquidity to Prediction Markets?

Imagine you were an investor in early 2010 and you were presented with several potential investment opportunities — a water-powered cellphone battery that didn’t need a charger, a touch-screen-based tablet computer, and a waterless washing machine. Where would you invest your capital?

Maybe you liked all three ideas and decided to put equal amounts into all of them. Alternatively, you might also be intrigued by the idea of a waterless washing machine and decided to bet most of your money on the success of this innovation. Or maybe you picked up the recent trend in touch-screen devices and bet heavily against touch-screen tablets, aka the iPad’s rapid adoption. Well, if you had invested in the iPad, you’d not only be a millionaire but you would be that brilliant investor who made the right predictions.

The prediction market follows the similar principle of anticipating the likely success of an idea, product, or political candidate based on the knowledge of the past, present, and future to forecast specific, real-world outcomes.

TendieSwap takes this idea forward and brings the best of traditional financial markets and centralized exchanges to the DeFi space. Its unique Peer-to-Peer decentralized betting feature provides liquidity while enabling users to bet on various binary and ternary events (like their favorite teams and athletes competing in Olympics) in a fair and decentralized manner

TendieSwap DeFi platform runs on the Binance Smart Chain and Polygon Network. It is one of the first ecosystems that combine DeFi with prediction markets. With its anti-whale policy, TendieSwap thrives on a protocol that ensures that each member of its amazingly transparent and supportive community is tied to the success of the platform’s protocol. This is one of the most unique projects as the development team was not given any allocation at launch, therefore ensuring that each member of the community gets the same playing ground.

How Does Prediction Protocol Work on TendieSwap?

The entire prediction protocol of TendieSwap is built around and driven by the TendieSwap community and will be run on a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO). The foundational offering of TENDIESWAP is a decentralized platform that enables the end-users to make bets on Cryptocurrencies in a 1-5 minute price prediction interval.

The users can bet to win the pool by predicting whether the price will climb up or down. The decisive price to win the bet is derived from the locked price got from the oracle in the time span.

What’s the Plan?

In the near future, TendieSwap plans to provide its end users with the ability to make markets and lines on a range of bets. These bets can be as varied as betting on financial markets and interest rate cuts or raises or earnings on their favorite stocks to price movement on any security. The users can also decide to even make bets on the number of times Elon Musk will tweet about DOGE or a news anchor would say a specific word.

Eventually, the protocol will have a lottery that will give users opportunities to win $TENDIE (TendieSwap’s native token) daily and other raffles whether it’s the $TENDIE Lamborghini or trips with the founders and parties. Apart from such exciting news, the team also plans to have Initial TENDIE Offering where the protocol will solicit new projects that will whitelist and launch TendieSwap’s protocol.

It’s Time for a Prediction Market Revolution!

We can trace back the origin of the prediction market to as early as 1500. But the evolution of money to cryptocurrencies has bought the prediction market to the cusp of mass adoption. TendieSwap’s unique community-centric protocol not only provides its users with the first-ever fully decentralized P2P predictions market but also ensures that everyone gets a piece of all the revenue that’s generated from its peer 2 peer blockchain casino.