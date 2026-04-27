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Western Union is about to add its first partner to a digital asset network designed to let crypto move through its global payment system and convert into local cash at more than 360,000 collection points around the world.

Western Union Plants Its Flag In Digital Payments

That network — called DAN, short for Digital Asset Network — sits at the center of a broader push by the 175-year-old money transfer company to make digital assets a permanent part of how it moves money.

At the core of the effort is USDPT, a US dollar-backed stablecoin the company first announced in October 2025. Built on the Solana blockchain and issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, USDPT is now in its final stages of preparation, with a live launch expected in May.

President and CEO Devin McGranahan made the timeline clear during the company’s first-quarter earnings call Friday. “It is no longer a question of if Western Union will be active in digital assets,” he said. “It is now how fast can we scale.”

Western Union to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin USDPT Next Month Traditional cross-border remittance giant Western Union’s CEO and President Devin McGranahan said its Solana-based, U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin USDPT is in the final stages of preparation and expected to launch… pic.twitter.com/MY1ePrESLn — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 27, 2026

Exchange partners will handle access, conversion, and distribution of USDPT. Banking and financial institution partners in key corridors will manage direct settlement and treasury functions.

McGranahan said the combined partner pipeline reaches tens of millions of crypto wallets globally — a distribution channel he described as a direct solution to moving from crypto to cash safely and at scale.

A Stablecoin Market Already Worth $320 Billion

Western Union is entering a market dominated by two players. Tether’s USDT holds a market cap above $189 billion. Circle’s USDC follows at $77 billion. Sky Dollar sits a distant third at $8 billion, according to DeFi analytics platform DefiLlama. US dollar-denominated stablecoins account for the vast majority of the $320 billion total stablecoin market.

Western Union isn’t positioning USDPT as a rival to those giants. The token is intended to serve as the backbone of its own payment and settlement infrastructure — not a standalone financial product.

Reports indicate that banks and corporations across Europe are also actively selecting infrastructure partners as stablecoin adoption picks up among traditional financial institutions.

Stable Card And Broader Ambitions Round Out The Plan

Beyond USDPT and DAN, Western Union plans to launch a US dollar stable card later this year. The card would allow users to hold and spend stablecoins directly.

McGranahan said the path forward is focused on scaling adoption and embedding digital assets more deeply into Western Union’s core money movement platform.

Featured image from flick, chart from TradingView