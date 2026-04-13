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The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Trading and Markets has issued new staff guidance aimed at bringing more clarity to how certain crypto trading tools may operate without triggering broker-dealer registration.

SEC Draws Guardrails For Crypto Interfaces

According to the guidance, some crypto trading interfaces—explicitly including decentralized finance (DeFi) front-ends, wallet extensions, and mobile applications—could fall outside the broker-dealer framework if they meet a set of strict conditions.

The key point is that this is not a broad “permission slip” for every interface that touches crypto. Rather, the SEC is outlining a specific path for interfaces structured in a way that does not involve traditional trade intermediation.

One of the most important requirements is that users must control their own keys. In other words, the interface cannot become a point where custody shifts to the platform or where the operator effectively takes over the user’s ability to initiate and sign transactions.

The guidance also emphasizes that the interface must be purely facilitative: it should take inputs from the user, convert those inputs into on-chain commands, and then allow the user to sign. It cannot perform discretionary routing, make recommendations, or otherwise steer users toward particular investment outcomes.

Fees are another focal area. The SEC’s staff says fees must be fixed or otherwise agnostic, and the interface must provide full disclosures. The guidance further notes that platforms need proper compliance policies.

Together, these conditions are meant to distinguish between an interface that simply helps a user execute a transaction they control, and an arrangement that looks more like an investment intermediary—something broker-dealer rules are designed to regulate.

SEC Tone Shift Under Paul Atkins

The staff clarification is also limited in scope. It applies to interfaces handling “crypto asset securities,” not to Bitcoin (BTC). That distinction matters because the SEC has long treated Bitcoin as a non-security digital commodity.

As a result, Bitcoin self-custody and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions have historically been outside the broker-dealer reach described in this guidance.

Even with those limits, the tone of the guidance is significant. Under Chair Paul Atkins, the SEC appears to be reinforcing the idea that self-custodial, non-intermediated activity belongs outside the broker-dealer structure.

This is a notable shift in emphasis compared with the Gensler era, when many enforcement actions were seen as casting a wide net over interfaces touching digital assets, even when the underlying mechanics involved users signing transactions themselves.

Atkins has also suggested there may be an “innovation exemption” on the way, which could potentially extend more relief to tokenized securities trading that relies on decentralized infrastructure.

In simple terms, the SEC is signaling that it recognizes there may be ways to build market access using decentralized tools without recreating the traditional broker-dealer model.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com