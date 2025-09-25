Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Reports have disclosed that World Liberty Financial (WLFI) will roll out a branded debit card that users can link to Apple Pay, allowing payments using its USD1 stablecoin.

The announcement was made at Korea Blockchain Week by WLFI co-founder Zak Folkman, who said the product and a companion retail app are due within weeks as the project pushes into Asia.

Card And App Aim To Put USD1 In Wallets

According to company statements and coverage, the card will let holders attach their USD1 balance to Apple Pay and use it at merchants that accept contactless mobile payments.

WLFI says the app will combine peer-to-peer payments with simple trading tools, a design the team compared to popular retail fintech apps. Reports suggest the launch is meant to drive everyday use of the stablecoin.

Partnerships Target Asia Expansion

WLFI has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s Bithumb to explore joint work and wider distribution in the region.

Got @worldlibertyfi’s @zakfolkman to break news on stage at KBW 🤫👇🏼 The project will launch a debit card and retail app “soon.” They plan to have its stablecoin USD1 linked to Apple Pay and position its app like a “Venmo meets Robinhood.” pic.twitter.com/nPxCO6xn4Z — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) September 23, 2025

Observers note that tapping a major local exchange could speed up outreach in Korea and nearby markets, where mobile payments are common.

The move comes as WLFI shifts away from plans to build its own blockchain and says it will remain technology-agnostic.

Token Supply And Governance Notes

Based on market data and reporting, WLFI’s total token structure has been the subject of scrutiny. One breakdown showed about 27 billion tokens circulating against a 100 billion total supply at launch, with allocations for the company, partners, liquidity, and public sale.

WLFIUSDT trading at $0.20 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

Token holders previously voted nearly unanimously to make the WLFI token tradable, with a result recorded at 99.94% in favor. Those figures are central to how the community and markets judge the project’s credibility.

Price Action Has Been Volatile

Market response was mixed. WLFI’s token fell about 10% on the news and amid broader market pressure, according to price trackers and industry coverage.

That drop followed larger market moves that hit many cryptocurrencies and came as WLFI pushed its retail plans. Traders will watch whether the product announcement stabilizes demand or adds short-term selling.

Regulatory And Operational Questions Remain

Reports caution that linking a stablecoin to mainstream payment rails raises regulatory and custody questions.

Apple Pay integration, card network approvals, reserve transparency for USD1, and anti-money-laundering checks are among the items that WLFI needs to resolve before broad rollout. If any of these steps are incomplete, rollout could face delays or limits in some countries.

