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TL;DR

XRP withdrawal activity on Binance has reportedly reached its highest share since 2024.

Withdrawals have exceeded deposits for seven straight days, according to CryptoQuant-linked data.

The pattern may point to custody rotation, accumulation or changing exchange behavior during price weakness.

XRP Flows Shift Away From Binance

XRP withdrawal activity on Binance has reached its highest share since 2024, according to on-chain flow analysis cited in fresh market data. The reported pattern shows withdrawals exceeding deposits across a seven-day stretch, creating a notable shift in exchange behavior during a volatile period for major altcoins.

Exchange outflows are not automatically bullish, but traders watch them closely. When withdrawals dominate, it can suggest that users are moving tokens into self-custody, long-term storage or other venues rather than preparing to sell immediately on the exchange.

Why The Signal Needs Careful Framing

The key risk is overinterpreting the data. A withdrawal spike can reflect whale accumulation, but it can also reflect custody reshuffling, exchange operational flows, OTC settlement or users moving funds between platforms. That means the signal is useful, but not conclusive.

For XRP, the timing is still interesting because flows are shifting during a period of broader regulatory and market attention. XRP traders are already watching price support, ETF speculation, Ripple’s international licensing push and exchange liquidity. A sustained Binance withdrawal trend adds another layer to that market picture.

What Traders Are Watching Next

The next question is whether outflows translate into lower available exchange supply and stronger spot support. If withdrawals continue while price stabilizes, bulls may argue that larger holders are accumulating weakness. If price keeps sliding, the flow signal may be treated as less important than broader market risk.

As always with on-chain exchange metrics, confirmation matters. Traders will likely watch whether the withdrawal share remains elevated, whether Binance open interest changes at the same time, and whether XRP spot volumes show genuine demand rather than temporary wallet rotation.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Bitcoin.com, available at Bitcoin.com