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TL;DR

Zest Protocol has launched a mainnet demo allowing native BTC on Bitcoin to back USDC borrowing on Ethereum.

Bitcoin remains inside a self-custodial Taproot vault rather than being wrapped or bridged to another chain.

The current demo caps collateral at 0.001 BTC per wallet and is not yet the unrestricted production launch.

Bitcoin holders can now test a lending structure that keeps their BTC on Bitcoin while allowing them to borrow USDC on Ethereum.

Zest Protocol has launched the mainnet demo of its Bitcoin Collateral Vaults, giving users a live version of the system ahead of a wider production release.

The BTC Never Moves To Ethereum

The design is built around self-custodial Taproot vaults on Bitcoin.

A user deposits native BTC into an individual vault, while a corresponding collateral record is represented on Ethereum.

Ethereum smart contracts then handle the USDC borrowing side of the position.

The Bitcoin itself is never wrapped into another token and never bridged onto Ethereum.

Zest says every permitted destination for the BTC is signed by the depositor when the vault is created, preventing an operator from later redirecting the collateral somewhere else.

Once the loan is repaid, the pre-authorized path returns the BTC to the user.

If a position falls below its required collateral level, only the portion required for liquidation can move to a registered liquidator.

Mainnet Demo Does Not Mean Unlimited Production Use

The system is using real Bitcoin and real USDC on mainnet, but Zest is deliberately limiting exposure during the test phase.

Each wallet can currently deposit no more than 0.001 BTC.

That is a meaningful distinction.

The technology is live enough for users to interact with, but the cap is there so the protocol can test the system under controlled conditions before opening it more broadly.

Zest says the architecture is also being designed around BitVM verification, which could allow events on the Ethereum lending side to be proven back to Bitcoin with fewer trust assumptions.

Bitcoin-backed lending has traditionally required holders to hand coins to a custodian, wrap them or move value through a bridge.

Zest is trying to remove those compromises.

If the production system works as intended, the result would let native Bitcoin become usable collateral in another blockchain’s lending market without the Bitcoin itself ever leaving its home chain.

The demo is small.

The idea behind it is considerably bigger.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.