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Secret Network has confirmed a significant security incident involving its Axelar bridge, which was exploited to drain approximately $4.67 million. The attack exploited a vulnerability allowing for an “infinite-mint” of tokens, essentially creating an unlimited supply out of thin air within the bridge’s smart contracts.

Secret Network’s Axelar bridge was compromised, leading to a loss of $4.67 million.

The attacker exploited an infinite-mint vulnerability in the bridge’s smart contracts.

The issue went undetected for seven days before mitigation measures were deployed.

The vulnerability has since been patched, and teams are investigating asset recovery.

The exploit, which appears to have begun around June 20, 2026, remained undetected for a full seven days. This extended period allowed the attacker to continue their actions before the Secret Network and Axelar teams were alerted and able to implement fixes. The official disclosure detailing the incident and the steps taken can be found in a statement from the Secret Network community.

How the Infinite-Mint Exploit Worked

An infinite-mint vulnerability, at its core, allows a smart contract to generate tokens without adhering to predefined limits. In the context of a cross-chain bridge, this can be catastrophic. Bridges are designed to lock assets on one chain and mint equivalent representations on another. If the minting function is compromised, an attacker can mint an unlimited number of these representation tokens on the destination chain, effectively devaluing the asset and draining value from the locked assets on the source chain. The attacker in this incident was able to leverage this flaw to mint and likely swap a substantial amount of tokens before the issue was identified.

Addressing the Breach and Recovery Efforts

Following the discovery, both the Secret Network and Axelar teams have been actively engaged in addressing the aftermath. The immediate priority was patching the vulnerability to prevent further exploitation. With the smart contract now secured, the focus has shifted to a thorough investigation. This includes analyzing transaction logs to fully understand the extent of the exploit and to assist in the potential recovery of the stolen funds. This collaborative effort highlights the critical need for coordinated responses when security incidents occur within the decentralized finance ecosystem.

Navigating Cross-Chain Security Challenges

This incident serves as a pertinent reminder of the complex security considerations inherent in cross-chain bridge technology. While bridges are vital for facilitating interoperability and expanding the utility of various blockchains, their intricate design can inadvertently introduce significant vulnerabilities. The $4.67 million loss underscores the ongoing importance of robust security auditing, continuous monitoring systems, and rapid incident response protocols for all projects involved in cross-chain communication. Ensuring the integrity of these foundational pieces of DeFi infrastructure is paramount for protecting user assets and maintaining confidence across the broader crypto community.

Looking Ahead After the Incident

Both the Secret Network and Axelar teams have pledged to keep their communities updated on the progress of their investigation. The incident is prompting a closer look at the security measures surrounding cross-chain infrastructure. The ongoing work aims to fortify these systems against future threats, thereby enhancing user safety and contributing to the overall stability of the interconnected decentralized web. The challenge of securing digital assets across multiple, independently governed networks remains a key area of focus for the industry.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This article is based on security disclosures published by the Secret Network Foundation. at Secret Network Forum Disclosure