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Prominent Decentralized Finance (DeFi) developer Andre Cronje, a key figure in the space, has resigned from the board of Sonic Labs, formerly known as the Fantom Foundation. The corporate registry updates also show two other directors have stepped down from their positions.

Andre Cronje and two other directors have left the Sonic Labs board.

This occurs as Sonic Labs’ native token, S/FTM, trades about 97% below its all-time high.

Sonic Labs, the rebrand of Fantom, is focused on high-speed EVM scaling, and the departures raise governance questions.

Governance Questions Emerge

The departures come at a critical juncture for Sonic Labs, which rebranded from Fantom Foundation and aims to provide high-speed EVM scaling solutions. These board changes introduce governance questions for the project, especially as a newly appointed CEO has pledged operational restructuring. The project’s underlying token, S/FTM, has seen a significant downturn, currently trading approximately 97% below its peak value, leaving it with just 1% of its former high.

Technical Outlook Unchanged

Despite the high-profile resignations and the token’s performance, developers associated with Sonic Labs have stated that technical execution plans and protocol launch timelines remain on track. This indicates that day-to-day development and future roadmap adherence are not expected to be impacted by the board shake-up. The focus remains on delivering the technology, even as the corporate structure evolves.

Broader Community Impact

For the broader DeFi community, these events highlight the inherent volatility and governance challenges within rapidly developing blockchain ecosystems. The significant drop in token value alongside changes in leadership structures warrants attention from users and stakeholders regarding the project’s long-term stability and direction. Transparency and clear communication from the new leadership will be crucial as Sonic Labs navigates this period. You can find more details on this development in an official announcement found here: TradingView post.

Future Operational Steps

While the exact timeline for when these changes were formally enacted is not detailed beyond the June 20, 2026, context of the registry updates, the project’s new CEO is focused on restructuring operations. The team’s commitment to their technical roadmap suggests a continued effort to build and deploy their scaling solutions, regardless of the recent board changes. The coming months will likely reveal more about the new governance structure and its effectiveness in guiding Sonic Labs forward.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This article is based on registry disclosures published by Sonic Labs. at Sonic Labs Registry Disclosures