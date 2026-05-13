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Bitcoin is holding above $80,000 after weeks of bullish price action that has carried it significantly above the lows that defined the worst of the February and March correction. The recovery has been sustained and the price is constructive — but an Arab Chain report has identified a shift in miner behavior that adds a specific supply-side dimension to the current setup that the price chart alone does not reveal.

Since the beginning of May, miner inflows to Binance have reached approximately 50,000 BTC — a figure that reflects a clear and meaningful acceleration in miner activity over a compressed timeframe. The timing is not coincidental. Bitcoin trading near relatively high levels above $80,000 has created the conditions that miners have been waiting for: a price recovery significant enough to make profit realization attractive after months of compressed margins and elevated operational costs.

The behavior is recognizable and historically documented. When Bitcoin recovers meaningfully from correction lows, miners who accumulated during the downturn or maintained production through compressed profitability tend to increase their exchange deposits as the price rises toward levels where selling makes financial sense. The current 50,000 BTC in May inflows is the on-chain evidence that this dynamic is now active.

What the Arab Chain report examines is not whether miners are selling — the inflow data confirms they are moving coins toward that possibility — but whether the demand currently supporting Bitcoin above $80,000 is deep enough to absorb what arrives.

50,000 BTC From Miners. Bitcoin Is Absorbing It. The Question Is How Much Longer

The Arab Chain report places the inflow surge in the context that gives it its full weight. Daily miner deposits to Binance have repeatedly exceeded 7,000 to 8,000 BTC at peak moments during the current period — a pace of exchange-directed supply that historically creates meaningful overhead pressure, particularly when it coincides with slowing upward momentum or a consolidation phase rather than a continuation of the advance.

The constructive reading is visible in the price itself. Bitcoin holding above $80,000 throughout the inflow period reflects a demand structure capable of absorbing significant miner supply without breaking. That absorption is not passive — it represents active buying meeting the coins that miners are moving toward the sell side, and the price holding is the evidence that the buying has been sufficient.

The risk the report identifies is duration and accompaniment. A sustained period of elevated miner inflows at this pace does not become a problem if demand grows alongside it. It becomes a problem if buying volume weakens or broader exchange selling activity increases while miners continue depositing at the current rate. That combination — persistent supply meeting diminishing demand — is the specific scenario that creates the kind of volatility Bitcoin has managed to avoid so far.

The market is currently at the point where the distinction between temporary profit-taking and the beginning of a broader distribution phase is not yet visible in the price. The Arab Chain analysis identifies that determination as the most important forward question the coming sessions will begin to answer.

Bitcoin Tests Resistance While Buyers Defend Key Demand Zones Bitcoin is trading around $80,700 after a strong recovery from the February capitulation low near $60,000. The chart shows a market that has transitioned from panic-driven selling into a structured recovery phase, with buyers consistently defending higher lows over the last two months. The most important technical feature on the chart is the reclaim of the $72,000–$74,000 region highlighted in yellow. That zone acted as major support during the early stages of the correction before breaking down in February. Bitcoin has now recovered above it and continues using it as support, confirming that previous resistance has flipped into an important demand area. Related Reading: XRP Activity On Binance Is Near Its Lowest In 19 Months: Is History Repeating? A second highlighted support region near $64,000–$66,000 marks the base where buyers aggressively absorbed selling pressure during the worst phase of the decline. The sharp rejection from that area established the structural bottom of the current recovery trend. Momentum remains constructive while Bitcoin holds above the rising 50-day moving average and continues printing higher highs and higher lows. However, price is now approaching the declining 200-day moving average near the $82,000 region — the same area that rejected previous rally attempts earlier in the year. Volume has normalized significantly compared to the February panic, suggesting the market is stabilizing. A confirmed breakout above the current resistance zone would likely shift focus toward the $90,000–$92,000 area next. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com