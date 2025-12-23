Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

While still trading below the $2 price mark, XRP is currently witnessing multiple bold calls and predictions from several prominent crypto analysts in the sector. The most recent forecast comes from YoungHoon Kim, who has predicted a 4-digit value for the leading altcoin in the long term.

Eye-Catching XRP Forecast From The Smartest Mind

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, bold predictions are common in the market, but a recent one about XRP is drawing attention for a different reason. XRP struggles with heightened volatility because the state of the market does not seem to have swayed certain analysts, as their forecasts circulate across the sector.

After a period of quiet, an audacious prediction from the world’s highest IQ holder, YoungHoon Kim, is turning heads in the crypto community. In his prediction shared on the social media platform X, Kim is confident that the leading altcoin could potentially reach the $1,000 price mark.

This is a long-term forecast, as the analyst expects the value to be achieved over the next decade. Kim’s prediction of one of the few that suggests XRP’s price will touch $1,000 is generating new discussion about whether this is just another attention-grabbing prediction in a crowded field.

His bold forecast is based on the assumption of a large-scale migration into cryptocurrencies, including a considerable drop in the value of the dollar and high inflation. According to the analyst, it is impossible to rule out the scenario on a numerical level.

The forecast didn’t entirely come as a shock, given the analyst’s renewed conviction in the altcoin. Lately, Kim has been strongly endorsing the altcoin, even comparing it to the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest crypto assets.

He has also predicted that all the capital in the world will be moved into the XRP network, a few days after forecasting that the altcoin will surpass the market cap of Ethereum by 2026. Kim remains an XRP holder and has declared that he will never sell off his coins.

Institutions And Large-Scale Investors Showing Interest In The Altcoin

XRP’s underlying market behavior is telling a more constructive story. Despite waning price movement, Skipper, a crypto enthusiast, highlighted that the altcoin is exhibiting encouraging signs of rising conviction among institutions and large-scale investors.

The growing conviction is evidenced by the XRP Spot ETFs, which have seen steady inflows, pushing their total assets under management above the $1.2 billion mark. Even while the price of the cryptocurrency has stayed largely stable, there is a lot of institutional interest, which suggests that investors are preparing for possible future changes.

In addition, large whale wallets have witnessed an increase in their holdings once again. Such development signals deliberate repositioning by major players, who are capitalizing on the current pricing situation. While selling pressure may have strongly dropped, the altcoin continues to trade below key moving averages and technical levels that usually act as barriers to upward momentum.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from Tradingview.com