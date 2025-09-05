Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin traders often wonder when the optimal moment to step in might be. According to K33 Research, a leading crypto analytics company, that moment may arrive sooner than expected. The firm is calling attention to September, which is often a weak month for Bitcoin, as offering a strategic buying zone, where disciplined accumulation may pay off.

K33 Research And The Strategic Buying Zone

Since 2011, September has been the only month where Bitcoin has consistently posted negative returns. According to data from CryptoRank, September has the highest average losses for Bitcoin, about negative 4.96 percent. Traders often refer to this seasonal slump as the “September curse.”

Although recent years have defied the pattern, the month is still tough for crypto markets, largely due to broader risk-off sentiment in global equities as investors rebalance portfolios ahead of the final quarter. This year, global economic slowdowns and uncertainty around US trade tariffs and interest rate cuts have added pressure to the market, increasing the likelihood of a pullback.

According to a report by K33 Research, this is not a sign of sustained weakness but rather the kind of environment that creates opportunity. Particularly, K33’s analysis frames any dip into the $94,000 to $101,000 range as a tactical sweet spot for investors. Rather than waiting for new highs, the firm advises viewing September’s volatility as a window for strategic entry.

The Next Bitcoin Entry

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is holding up around the $112,000 price level, although the volatility in the past few days saw it break below $110,000 very briefly to reach $109,399. The volatility was even more pronounced on September 1, when Bitcoin broke below $110,000 to touch $107,400 twice.

If Bitcoin were to fall to $101,000, it would translate to a 10% decline from the current price level. This crash would weaken bullish sentiment. A deeper fall to $94,000 would be even more significant, translating to a 16% drop and causing Bitcoin to lose its psychological foothold at the six-figure threshold of $100,000, which would undoubtedly cause havoc to any bullish sentiment left.

However, according to analysts at K33 Research, a crash to this zone between $101,000 and $94,000 would be the best time for bullish traders to load up on any more Bitcoin before the next move up. The firm’s model suggests that should Bitcoin retrace into this band, that zone may well represent the optimal risk-reward crossroads for long-term investors.

Bitcoin’s midterm momentum is starting to turn bearish, but it has managed to hold up above $110,000. Despite this, bullish analysts are still pointing to new all-time highs before the end of 2025. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $112,550, up by 1.5% in the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com