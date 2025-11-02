Quick Facts:
1️⃣ $BSOL and $GSOL have recorded nearly $200M in inflows within a week of launch, marking one of the strongest ETF debuts in crypto history.
2️⃣ The massive investor interest signals confidence in crypto’s long-term potential, with recent sideways action likely just a healthy consolidation phase.
3️⃣ Now’s the time to look at the best altcoins to buy, like $HYPER, $PEPENODE, and $TRUMP.
The first-ever staking-enabled spot Solana ETFs from Bitwise ($BSOL) and Grayscale ($GSOL) launched within a day of each other last week and have taken the market by absolute storm.
Put together, they’ve recorded nearly $200M in inflows since launch, and that doesn’t even include their seed capital.
That said, it’s worth mentioning that $BSOL, which launched on October 28, a day prior to Grayscale’s $GSOL, currently dominates this two-player party with over $197M in net inflows.
$BSOL, by the way, pulled in a staggering $69.5M in inflows on its very first day, making it the biggest crypto ETF launch since Ethereum.
What a week for $BSOL, besides the big volume, it led all crypto ETPs by a country mile in weekly flows with +$417m. It also ranked it 16th in overall flows for the week. Big time debut
According to Eric Balchunas, the fact that $GSOL launched a day after $BSOL caused it to lose some steam, as investors poured into the first available opportunity.
Even so, $GSOL’s $2.2M in cumulative net inflows is impressive, especially considering it carries a higher 0.35% fee, compared to 0.2% for $BSOL.
Such strong investor interest in a product that makes crypto more accessible to the public is a clear sign that there is undoubtedly huge demand for these tokens.
In all likelihood, it’s a healthy consolidation phase where crypto is resting and gathering steam before its next major rally.
Now, if you want to get positioned before the larger bullish trend resumes, consider investing in low-cap, under-the-radar altcoins that could 10x, 100x, or even 1000x your investment.
Here are our top three suggestions for the best altcoins to buy now.
1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bringing Real-World Utility to Bitcoin with Solana-Like Speed
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) allows you to ride Bitcoin’s foray into real-world utility and potentially make life-changing returns in the process.
That’s because $HYPER is building a new Layer-2 solution that will bring Solana-like speeds, low fees, and Web3 support to Bitcoin.
It will do so by integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which will empower $HYPER to execute thousands of transactions simultaneously, as long as they’re unrelated.
So, if you buy Bitcoin Hyper, you’ll be able to access high-speed DeFi trading apps, DAOs, governance, lending, staking, swapping, and gaming dApps on Bitcoin – without having to leave Bitcoin’s secure environment.
It’s worth noting that a non-custodial canonical bridge will power seamless interaction between Bitcoin’s Layer-1 and Hyper’s Layer-2 networks.
It’ll lock your original Bitcoin and mint an equivalent amount of Layer-2 compatible tokens, allowing you to seamlessly access the SVM-powered Web3.
The best part? Bitcoin Hyper is currently in presale, which means you can grab it for a super low price of $0.013205.
And according to our $HYPER price prediction, those who get in now could make a staggering 1,400% ROI by the end of 2026.
2. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – Unique Mine-to-Earn Cryptocurrency Project
PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is offering a never-before-seen way to engage in crypto mining. Its gamified mining ecosystem, albeit virtual, offers real rewards.
All you have to do is buy $PEPENODE tokens, furnish the empty virtual server room you get with meme nodes, and create the perfect mining setup to rank as high as possible on PEPENODE’s mining leaderboard.
When PEPENODE’s TGE (token generation event) completes and its virtual mining simulator goes live, rewards in the form of free $PEPENODE, $PEPE, and $FARTCOIN tokens will be distributed to the top players on the leaderboard.
The best part about PEPENODE is that, unlike traditional crypto mining, it’s extremely affordable and doesn’t require any technical know-how to get started.
The only caveat is that you’ll need to experiment with different combinations of meme nodes, since each one carries unique characteristics, mining capabilities, and compatibility factors.
Currently in presale, PEPENODE has already raised over $2M from early investors, with each token priced at just $0.0011272.
Based on our $PEPENODE price prediction, a $100 investment today could turn into $642 by the end of 2026, and potentially $2,300 by the end of 2030.
3. OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) – Donald Trump’s Personal Meme Coin Preparing for a Leg Up
OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) absolutely skyrocketed immediately after listing, coming from nowhere to become the 5th biggest meme coin in the world.
However, since then, Donald Trump’s declining popularity among market participants, largely due to his tariff wars, has led to a steady decline in $TRUMP’s price.
Now though, in light of the U.S.’s latest trade deal with China and Donald Trump’s pro-crypto moves, most notably his pardoning of the hyper-popular Binance founder CZ, a strong revival has taken place in his own meme coin, which is now up over 40% in the last 10 days.
Most importantly, $TRUMP has now broken out of a long-drawn downward-sloping resistance line and looks primed for a strong rally – one that could take it to around $24, representing a massive 220% gain from current levels.
Fancy some PolitFi meme coin action? Buy $TRUMP on Binance today.
Disclaimer: Invest in crypto only after doing your own research. The market is highly volatile and unpredictable. None of the above information is financial advice.
Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-us-spot-solana-etfs-see-200m-inflows-first-week