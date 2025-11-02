Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ $BSOL and $GSOL have recorded nearly $200M in inflows within a week of launch, marking one of the strongest ETF debuts in crypto history. 2️⃣ The massive investor interest signals confidence in crypto’s long-term potential, with recent sideways action likely just a healthy consolidation phase. 3️⃣ Now’s the time to look at the best altcoins to buy, like $HYPER, $PEPENODE, and $TRUMP.

The first-ever staking-enabled spot Solana ETFs from Bitwise ($BSOL) and Grayscale ($GSOL) launched within a day of each other last week and have taken the market by absolute storm.

Put together, they’ve recorded nearly $200M in inflows since launch, and that doesn’t even include their seed capital.

That said, it’s worth mentioning that $BSOL, which launched on October 28, a day prior to Grayscale’s $GSOL, currently dominates this two-player party with over $197M in net inflows.

$BSOL, by the way, pulled in a staggering $69.5M in inflows on its very first day, making it the biggest crypto ETF launch since Ethereum.

What a week for $BSOL, besides the big volume, it led all crypto ETPs by a country mile in weekly flows with +$417m. It also ranked it 16th in overall flows for the week. Big time debut – Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas

According to Eric Balchunas, the fact that $GSOL launched a day after $BSOL caused it to lose some steam, as investors poured into the first available opportunity.

Even so, $GSOL’s $2.2M in cumulative net inflows is impressive, especially considering it carries a higher 0.35% fee, compared to 0.2% for $BSOL.

Such strong investor interest in a product that makes crypto more accessible to the public is a clear sign that there is undoubtedly huge demand for these tokens.

This also means that despite the last few weeks of sideways action across the crypto landscape – whether that’s Solana, Bitcoin, or Ethereum – it’s only a bump in the road.

In all likelihood, it’s a healthy consolidation phase where crypto is resting and gathering steam before its next major rally.

Now, if you want to get positioned before the larger bullish trend resumes, consider investing in low-cap, under-the-radar altcoins that could 10x, 100x, or even 1000x your investment.

Here are our top three suggestions for the best altcoins to buy now.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bringing Real-World Utility to Bitcoin with Solana-Like Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) allows you to ride Bitcoin’s foray into real-world utility and potentially make life-changing returns in the process.

That’s because $HYPER is building a new Layer-2 solution that will bring Solana-like speeds, low fees, and Web3 support to Bitcoin.

It will do so by integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which will empower $HYPER to execute thousands of transactions simultaneously, as long as they’re unrelated.

On top of that, developers on Bitcoin will also be able to use $HYPER to build smart contracts and decentralized applications, finally opening the door to Web3 and DeFi on Bitcoin.

So, if you buy Bitcoin Hyper, you’ll be able to access high-speed DeFi trading apps, DAOs, governance, lending, staking, swapping, and gaming dApps on Bitcoin – without having to leave Bitcoin’s secure environment.

It’s worth noting that a non-custodial canonical bridge will power seamless interaction between Bitcoin’s Layer-1 and Hyper’s Layer-2 networks.

It’ll lock your original Bitcoin and mint an equivalent amount of Layer-2 compatible tokens, allowing you to seamlessly access the SVM-powered Web3.

The best part? Bitcoin Hyper is currently in presale, which means you can grab it for a super low price of $0.013205.

And according to our $HYPER price prediction, those who get in now could make a staggering 1,400% ROI by the end of 2026.

2. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – Unique Mine-to-Earn Cryptocurrency Project