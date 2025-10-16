Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Elon Musk’s latest subtle ‘💯’ reaction to a Dogecoin post has reignited optimism around the OG meme coin. 2️⃣ Dogecoin is eyeing a move toward the $0.5 mark after breaking out from a major descending triangle pattern. 3️⃣ As $DOGE regains momentum, $MAXI, $HYPER, and $USELESS – all offering explosive upside potential – emerge as the best meme coins to buy now.

Even after giving a neat breakout from a major descending triangle pattern, Dogecoin has struggled to sustain the move and trade higher.

However, Elon Musk’s latest subtle comments on $DOGE might just be the catalyst needed to send the OG meme coin soaring.

While responding to a post by @zerohedge – a finance-based X account with over 2.2M followers – which claimed that governments will fund the AI arms race, Musk said, ‘True. That is why Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency… but it is impossible to fake energy.’

While this was already a solid pro-crypto statement by arguably the greatest influencer on the internet, the most interesting part came next.

Responding to Musk’s comment, an X account named ‘Sir Doge of the Coin’ (with over 435K followers) replied, ‘Dogecoin is also based on energy,’ alongside a meme showing Dogecoin allegedly hammering GPUs in a cave. To this, Musk reacted with a simple ‘💯’ – a subtle but clear endorsement of Dogecoin.

Of course, this isn’t as loud as when Musk appeared on Saturday Night Live back in 2021 and called Dogecoin ‘the future of currency’ and ‘an unstoppable financial vehicle that’s going to take over the world.’

It’s still significant, though. It shows that the ‘DOGE Father’ is still around – and that might just be all the confidence Dogecoin investors need.

Dogecoin Eyes $0.5 Target

As we mentioned earlier, $DOGE did give a neat breakout from a major descending triangle pattern – one that has been in the making since December 2024.

Sure, the token is currently struggling to gain momentum after the breakout, but we need to be a little forgiving considering Friday’s liquidation event.

But it should soon complete its recovery, judging by how other major cryptos have bounced back since.

All in all, we can expect Dogecoin to at least reclaim the high of the triangle pattern, which sits around the $0.5 level.

That said, the actual target, based on the technical pattern, comes out to be around $0.9 – calculated by measuring the width of the triangle and projecting it from the breakout point.

With the biggest meme coin in the world looking like it could finally be at the end of its long consolidation phase, now could be the perfect time to load up on other top meme coins.

Here are the top three trending tokens right now. These cryptos are well-positioned for a potential rally alongside Dogecoin.

1. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Top Doge-Themed Meme Coin Eyeing 1000x Returns

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is unarguably the best crypto to buy if you want to maximize your returns from Dogecoin’s momentum.

Unlike other dog-themed meme coins that try to follow in Dogecoin’s footsteps and offer a similar cute, wholesome aura, Maxi shakes things up by openly announcing that it wants to challenge Dogecoin’s supremacy in the meme coin markets.

Maxi claims that he and Dogecoin are distant cousins – and his distaste for Doge stems from their childhood days, when Dogecoin hogged all the limelight and left Maxi in loneliness.

That’s when $MAXI decided to become a gym bro and Dogecoin’s arch-rival. He bulked up on caffeine and protein while coming up with the perfect plan to go viral among Dogecoin investors.

To achieve this, the developers have reserved a massive 40% of the total token supply for marketing, including influencer collaborations, social media campaigns, and PR promotions.

Furthermore, $MAXI aims to go beyond just CEX and DEX listings; it also plans to partner with futures platforms. This would give it another stamp of approval from meme coin traders who plan to crank up their leverage and chase moonshot gains.

Considering Maxi Doge’s wild story and bold mission, it’s no surprise that it has become one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

The $MAXI presale has already raised over $3.6M from early investors, with each token currently available for just $0.000263.

⭐ Wondering how to buy $MAXI? Out step-by-step guide has you covered.

Plus, according to our Maxi Doge price prediction, the token could reach $0.0024 by the end of 2025, delivering an eye-popping 800% potential return from current levels.

Buy $MAXI today to join the Doge wave.

2. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Brand-New Bitcoin L2 Bringing Solana’s Performance to Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is fronted by the same-old Pepe the Frog, under the hood, this new cryptocurrency project offers novel utility by cranking up Bitcoin’s real-world use cases.

Currently, Bitcoin is slow, expensive to transact, and incompatible with Web3 and DeFi. Bitcoin Hyper aims to change all of this through its new Layer 2 solution that integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

Unlike Bitcoin’s current one-by-one execution system, $HYPER will process thousands of transactions simultaneously, as long as they’re not related to each other.

Even better, it’ll preserve Bitcoin’s native security by creating a summary of those transactions and sending it to the Bitcoin mainchain.

Next, Hyper’s SVM integration will finally allow Bitcoin developers to write smart contracts and build decentralized applications on the network, effectively opening Bitcoin’s gates to Web3.

Think high-speed DeFi trading apps, NFT marketplaces, lending, staking, DAO governance, gaming dApps, and more.

All you have to do from your end is send your Layer 1 Bitcoin to a designated address monitored by Hyper’s decentralized canonical bridge, which will convert your tokens into Layer 2 tokens.

Bitcoin Hyper is currently in presale, meaning you can grab it for just $0.013125.

💵 Check out our step-by-step guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper for more information.

According to our $HYPER price prediction, the token could soar over 2,300% and hit a high of $0.32 after listing.

Grab your $HYPER and get 50% APY.

3. Useless Coin ($USELESS) – Satirical Meme Coin Challenging Utility-Backed Tokens

Useless Coin ($USELESS) is up over 65% in the last 5 days, having broken out of and then retested a neat falling wedge pattern on the all-important daily chart.

According to this trading pattern, the next potential target for the token could be the $0.65 level. That’s a chunky 80% upside from its current trading price of $0.3615.

However, that’s likely a conservative target. In June-July – when we didn’t even see that much of an altcoin boom – $USELESS rallied over 6,000%.

So, considering the crypto’s past performance, there could be a lot more gains on offer.

As for the token’s driving factors, $USELESS is a good-old meme coin. No intrinsic value, no utility, no game-changing mission.

In fact, it was built as a satire toward all those altcoins that work day and night developing ‘revolutionary’ technologies to change the crypto landscape.

$USELESS, on the other hand, tells those projects that in crypto, you don’t need to make sense to stand out. In fact, the more absurd you are – like $USELESS – the higher you can go.

Buy $USELESS on Binance and enjoy the meme.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research before investing. The crypto market is unpredictable, and the above information is not financial advice. Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-meme-coins-to-buy-as-elon-musk-might-spark-dogecoin-rally