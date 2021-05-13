It isn’t just Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies that are in a full-blown bull market. The stock market has also reached a “froth,” according to US Fed chair Jerome Powell. This is why major crypto companies like Binance, FTX, and more are layering in tokenized stock shares as yet another option for digital-savvy inventors and traders.

Bullish assets extend even beyond stocks into commodities as well. Everyone is talking about lumber, steel, and copper and the impact it has had on the housing market, or what’s ahead given green initiatives – but all commodities could rise with the tide of inflation. That’s why the likes of Enedex are offering energy derivatives denominated in crypto.

Here’s a deeper look at the burgeoning trend where digital and traditional assets come together in unique and innovative ways.

Binance Expands Token Lineup To Include Tesla Stocks, Much More

Green automaker Tesla recently disclosed a massive Bitcoin buy. The company’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk is a big supporter of Dogecoin. The spillover between stocks and crypto makes perfect sense, and businesses like Binance have been quick to take advantage of the synergy.

Things came to a full boil when Coinbase Global went live on the Nasdaq for the first time, and the crossover connection is now forever in the public eye.

Binance was quick to introduce tokenized stocks based on Tesla, Coinbase, and others, to jump on this blossoming trend, and it has attracted all kinds of interest globally.

Booming demand for alternative digital trading products based on traditional assets like stocks or commodities has spread rapidly thanks to the ongoing bull market.

Enedex is another leading brand that, like Binance, is offering unorthodox yet compelling and profitable digital products. The range of trading instruments is focused on tokenized traditional energy commodities but denominated in cryptocurrencies.

Why Enedex Is The Endgame For The Current Energy Oligopoly

But why would anyone want to trade stocks or commodities over crypto itself? Because market size equals opportunity.

The larger and more liquid the market, the more profits there are to be made. That’s why even though crypto is growing, it is still only a tiny segment of markets compared to all global stock markets, commodities, or forex – which has the most trading volume out of them all, yet the least volatility.

Energy markets will also be where the money is focused over the next several decades, as green initiatives gather steam. The traditional energy market is an oligopoly, and those who control the market today are at risk of complete disruption and potentially becoming obsolete due to the emergence of platforms like Enedex.

Everything You Need To Know About Enedex

Enedex leverages the power of DeFi to also offer sound tokenomics and provide the community of token holders with a governance solution. Token holders can also stake the token to generate interest and much more.

The blockchain ecosystem is built on the Polkadot Moonbeam parachain in order to achieve the highest energy efficiency. This is a stark contrast to proof-of-work systems like Bitcoin, which have recently earned much notoriety due to their potential impact on the environment.

Enedex operates cleanly and “ has a mission to fundamentally transform the way energy markets work.” To learn more, visit the official Enedex website and join the future of energy trading.