Bit Digital, a computing infrastructure firm long associated with Bitcoin mining, is shifting gears and transitioning to Ethereum. The company has begun offloading Bitcoin reserves and significantly increasing its exposure to Ethereum.

However, according to additional equity financing plans filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it’s clear that Bit Digital’s pivot to ETH is just beginning. The timing could be more better, as Ethereum is currently gaining momentum in both price and institutional support.

SEC Filing Reveals Ongoing ETH Accumulation Plan

Bit Digital’s transition to Ethereum began in earnest earlier this month. On July 8, Bit Digital sold 280 BTC worth roughly $172 million to acquire over 100,600 ETH. That initial purchase was followed by an additional 19,683 ETH on July 18, bringing the company’s Ethereum holdings to approximately 120,306 ETH. Interestingly, these purchases have now placed Bit Digital among the top ten publicly known corporate holders of Ethereum.

The company didn’t keep quiet about its reasoning. In a statement posted to the social media platform X, Bit Digital explained its strategy shift is based on broader macroeconomic trends: “Why Ethereum? Why now? Society is entering a new monetary era.” The post highlighted volatile interest rates, inflation risks, and diminishing faith in fiat currency as key motivations for the switch to Ethereum. More importantly, it described Ethereum as offering both capital growth and native yield through staking, advantages that outshine traditional treasury strategies and even surpass Bitcoin’s use case as a store of value.

According to a filing submitted to the SEC on July 25, the company is seeking shareholder approval to increase its authorized share capital from 340 million to 1 billion ordinary shares. The proposed increase would raise total share capital from $3.5 million to $10.1 million while leaving preference shares unchanged.

In its SEC filing, Bit Digital makes it clear that the move is aimed at securing additional equity financing soon, specifically to support its growth plans centered around Ethereum purchases. A shareholder vote to approve the proposal is set for September 10, 2025.

Ethereum Outperforming Bitcoin

Interestingly, Ethereum’s price action has picked up notably since Bit Digital initiated its ETH strategy. ETH has surged by about 51% since the beginning of the month, and the ETH/BTC trading pair is up about 35%, clear signs that the market may be rotating toward Ethereum. This trend is further reinforced by continued inflows into Spot Ethereum ETFs, which have now seen 16 consecutive days of positive net flows.

According to on-chain analytics platform Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock), between $7.5 billion and $8 billion has flowed into US-listed ETH ETFs since July 2. This wave of institutional capital has helped push aggregate assets under management (AUM) well beyond initial projections, turning once-skeptical observers into believers.

Ethereum’s recent performance mirrors this inflow trend, as it is now trading at its highest levels this year. Ethereum began the week with gradual gains, dipped midweek, and rebounded with conviction. As of now, ETH is trading around $3,775, up roughly by 5% in the past seven days.

