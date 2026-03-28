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The Bitcoin market remains in a bear phase that has now lasted six months. During this time, the premier cryptocurrency has established a local low of $60,000, while the cycle peak and current all-time high remain at $126,000. Notably, prominent analyst Burak Kesmeci has provided insights, highlighting the key price levels that define the current market setup.

Bitcoin In Correction Range But Downside Risk Remains – Details



In a QuickTake post on March 27, Kesmeci notes that current price levels indicate Bitcoin is 53% below its all-time high. The analyst explains that while this margin suggests a heavy loss, it also aligns with an expected correction range of 40%-70%. However, the 2017-2018 and 2021-2022 bear markets experienced respective drawdowns of 84% and 77%, respectively, indicating a potential crash still exists in this current cycle.

Meanwhile, on-chain cost basis data from key market participants provides further insight into Bitcoin’s current positioning. As of March 24, 2026, new whales, defined as large holders with coins aged less than 155 days, have a cost basis of approximately $82,800. This level now acts as a significant resistance zone, sitting well above the current market price of $66,000, and indicating a large cohort of recent institutional buyers remains underwater, which limits upward momentum as prices approach this region.

On the other hand, stronger support levels exist as Binance user deposit addresses hold a cost basis near $58,900, while miner-associated whale wallets sit slightly lower at $55,900.

Further supporting this structure, the short-term holder (STH) cost basis map as of March 26 highlights a consistent pattern of overhead resistance. The overall STH realized price is positioned at $86,900, with sub-cohorts such as the 1M–3M group at $82,600 and the 3M–6M group at $96,000. Additionally, the 365-day simple moving average stands at $97,700. Together, these levels form a dense resistance cluster that Bitcoin must overcome to signal any meaningful trend reversal.

In contrast, the only nearby resistance currently in play is the STH 1W–1M cost basis at $70,100, which remains above the current price level. On the lower end, the realized price at $54,300 continues to serve as the macro support floor, marking a critical threshold for long-term market structure.

Bitcoin Price Overview

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $66,012 on the daily chart, reflecting a 4.21% loss. Meanwhile, trading volume is up by 17.29% and valued at $45.68 billion. According to Kesmeci’s analysis, every major cost cluster lies ahead. Bitcoin must successfully clear all these levels to confirm a change in market direction. Therefore, until there is a decisive reclaim of $86,900, there are likely no indications of a bullish reversal or new higher price levels to consider.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview