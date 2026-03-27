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A recent survey by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon shows that institutional investors are more allocated to Solana over XRP and Dogecoin. This contrasts with the current trend in spot crypto ETFs, where XRP ETFs boast more net assets than SOL and DOGE ETFs.

Institutions Are More Invested In Solana Than XRP And Dogecoin

The survey shows that more institutions are investing in Solana than XRP and Dogecoin. 36% of these participants had allocations to SOL as of January 2026, while 38% plan to add to their allocations. Meanwhile, 18% allocated to XRP as of January, while 25% plans to add the token to their allocations this year.

Dogecoin is far behind Solana and XRP, with 2% of these institutions investing in DOGE as of January 2026, while 2% plan to add the meme coin to their allocations. It is worth noting that SOL is only behind Bitcoin and Ethereum and is well ahead of Chainlink, Binance Coin, Cardano, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash.

This survey contrasts with the current trend among crypto ETFs, showing that investors allocate more to XRP ETFs than to Solana and Dogecoin ETFs. SoSoValue data shows that the XRP ETFs currently boast net assets of $949.15 million, representing 1.14% of the XRP’s market cap. Meanwhile, the Solana and Dogecoin ETFs boast net assets of $849.65 million and $9.12 million, respectively.

Furthermore, the XRP ETFs have seen more inflows since they launched than the Solana and Dogecoin ETFs. The XRP ETFs currently boast total net inflows of $1.21 billion, while the SOL and DOGE ETFs have seen inflows of $993.38 million and $7.64 million, respectively.

Institutions Holding Spot ETFs Over Spot Crypto

The survey also showed that most of these institutions are gaining crypto exposure through the crypto ETFs rather than holding spot crypto. As of January 2025, 64% of these institutions held spot crypto ETFs to gain exposure to Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and other digital assets. This figure has climbed to 66% as of January 2026, signaling that more institutions are investing in crypto amid regulatory clarity.

Furthermore, 39% of these institutions held spot crypto as of January 2025. However, this figure has decreased to 36% as of January 2026, suggesting that institutions prefer to gain crypto exposure through an ETF wrapper rather than holding crypto directly. These institutions have also been seeking crypto exposure through the digital asset treasury companies (DATs). As of January 2025, 51% of these institutions invested in these DATs, and that figure increased to 53% as of January 2026.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.36, down over 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com