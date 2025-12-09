Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Argentina’s central bank is preparing to let commercial banks offer regulated cryptocurrency services, ending a three-year restriction that kept traditional lenders out of the market, according to recent reports.

The change would allow banks to handle trading and custody of a limited set of digital assets under tighter rules and monitoring.

Banks Could Reopen Crypto Desks Under New Rules

Reports have disclosed that the Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA) is reviewing a regulatory framework that would permit banks to provide crypto trading and custody, but only within a controlled, licensed setup.

The move responds to heavy use of Bitcoin and stablecoins by many Argentines as a shield against peso weakness and inflation.

Analysts say banks would likely need separate units, stronger custody systems and clear compliance checks before they can serve customers.

🇦🇷 ARGENTINA’S CENTRAL BANK JUST ANNOUNCED BANKS CAN OFFER #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO SERVICES HERE WE GO!! pic.twitter.com/0yCYXLT4MA — Vivek Sen (@Vivek4real_) December 8, 2025

Background: Why Banks Were Barred

The prohibition dates back to May 2022, when the central bank barred banks from transacting in or offering services for cryptocurrencies that were not formally regulated by the authorities.

BREAKING: Argentina’s central bank is drafting rules to let banks offer crypto trading and custody, putting them in direct competition with exchanges under tighter KYC rules. Huge move for Argentina 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RMz2icnC81 — Conor Kenny (@conorfkenny) December 8, 2025

That rule effectively prevented lenders from listing crypto products inside their apps or taking custody on behalf of clients. The ban pushed most retail activity toward registered Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and overseas platforms.

What The New System Would Build On

Based on reports, any shift would build on the country’s recent steps to regulate VASPs. The Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV) has already issued registration criteria and AML/CFT requirements for local crypto firms, including technical rules on custody and “travel rule” compliance.

Those existing rules are likely to form the baseline for the bank licensing regime, with extra safeguards for depositors and liquidity.

Image: Integrity Energy

How This Could Affect Users And The Market

For everyday savers who turned to digital coins to protect savings, a bank-led service could mean easier access through familiar apps and possibly stronger institutional custody — though it would not erase price risk.

Regulators are expected to insist on explicit risk disclosures and limits; client holdings in crypto would not automatically carry the same guarantees as insured bank deposits.

Market players say initial offerings may focus on major assets such as Bitcoin and established stablecoins, rather than a wide array of tokens.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView