Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

American Bitcoin has rolled out its public launch with bold claims about low-cost mining and a clear push to build a large BTC treasury.

The company was showcased on Bloomberg this week when Eric Trump joined Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot to outline how the firm plans to mix large-scale mining with long-term accumulation. Reports have disclosed the company already holds more than 2,000 BTC.

Mining At Scale And Cost Advantage

According to Eric Trump, American Bitcoin’s rigs and partnerships allow it to produce Bitcoin at roughly half the market cost. He called that an “unbelievable advantage.”

He pointed out that American Bitcoin’s plan pairs large-scale mining with a treasury push, and he said “the floodgates are just starting to open,” arguing that institutional demand is still in its early stages.

ERIC TRUMP CALLS BITCOIN THE “GOLD STANDARD,” SAYS ADOPTION FLOODGATES ARE JUST OPENING Eric Trump said Bitcoin is gaining global traction and the adoption floodgates are just beginning to open, highlighting how embraced it’s becoming worldwide. https://t.co/kowEDHudUh pic.twitter.com/wj6uHT3hK3 — Crypto Town Hall (@Crypto_TownHall) September 4, 2025

Genoot confirmed that Hut 8 is a major shareholder and the provider of mining infrastructure, including power supplied from a Texas wind farm.

That arrangement, he said, helps keep operating costs low and gives the company flexibility on when to expand.

American Bitcoin’s stated approach is not to grow for growth’s sake. Genoot said expansion will be pursued only when it makes financial sense, and capital will be raised for Bitcoin purchases when conditions are, as the sages would say “ripe for the picking”. This is meant to balance on-site mining and treasury buys so the company can respond to market swings.

Treasury Strategy And Institutional Pitch

Reports have disclosed that the firm’s treasury strategy centers on buying Bitcoin at a discount and holding it for the long term.

Eric Trump described Bitcoin as “the hot asset of our time” and listed rising demand from Fortune 500 companies, sovereign wealth funds, and states such as Texas and Wyoming as signs of growing institutional interest.

BTCUSD trading at $112,239 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

He has also publicly floated a high-end price target, putting him among the most bullish voices in the space.

The plan, as explained on Bloomberg, pairs mining at scale with opportunistic accumulation. The claim that mining output costs roughly half the prevailing market rate will be watched closely by investors and analysts.

If true, it could improve margins and make on-chain accumulation cheaper.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView