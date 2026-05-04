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Strategy’s Bitcoin stash sits at roughly $64.44 billion — and it didn’t grow this week.

A Pause After 4 Straight Weeks

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, confirmed Sunday that the company made no Bitcoin purchases during the current week, snapping a four-week buying run.

The announcement came through his usual channel: the “Orange Dots” chart posted to X, which tracks every purchase the company has ever made.

Followers have come to read the chart as a signal of fresh buying. This time, the message underneath told a different story — “No buys this week.”

He did not leave it there. Saylor added that the firm would resume purchases the following week, writing simply, “Back to work next week.”

No buys this week. Back to work next week. $BTC pic.twitter.com/lqliYZPAf4 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 3, 2026

Scale Of Recent Purchases Had Already Been Shrinking

The pause follows a noticeable slowdown in the size of Strategy’s acquisitions. According to reports, the firm picked up 3,273 BTC last Monday at an average price of $77,906 per coin, totaling roughly $255 million.

That figure sounds large on its own, but it represents a near 90% drop from the $2.54 billion purchase made on April 20.

Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 818,334 BTC, acquired at an average cost of $75,537 per coin.

BTCUSD trading at $79,858 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

BTC Price Holds Steady Despite The News

Bitcoin did not react sharply to the announcement. As of Sunday, BTC traded at around $78,590, up about 0.28% on the day. The $78,000 level has held as a floor, with analysts pointing to $75,000 as the next meaningful support below it.

Some analysts noted that the next resistance above current prices sits near $79,000. A break past that level, based on his read, could push Bitcoin into the $86,000 to $88,000 range. Higher up, the $92,000 to $94,000 zone would be the next ceiling to watch.

For now, the market appears to be taking Saylor’s week off in stride. Strategy’s buying activity has grown into one of the more closely watched signals in the Bitcoin market, and the company’s sheer scale of holdings means even a one-week absence draws attention.

Whether next week brings a return to large-scale accumulation — or another modest dip — remains to be seen.

Featured image from MetaAI, chart from TradingView