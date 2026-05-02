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The Bitcoin market has had a rollercoaster performance in 2026, after a bloodbath in the first quarter and what has seemed like a fairly quiet start to the second quarter. Over the past two weeks, BTC has made multiple attempts to break back above the $80,000 resistance level.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped market predictions — both audacious and conservative — from rolling in from all angles. In one of the latest projections to emerge, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest put forward a hypothesis that sees the premier cryptocurrency’s market capitalization growing by more than 10-fold over the next four years.

BTC Growth Could Push Crypto Market Cap To $28 Trillion

In its 2026 research report, Ark Invest said that it expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to grow exponentially over the next four years, with its market capitalization surging to as high as $16 trillion in 2030. The investment company explained that this over 10x growth will be largely driven by institutional adoption and investment.

This projection appears to be consistent with Ark Invest’s forecast of Bitcoin’s valuation over the past few years. What’s curious, though, is that the investment company made changes to other contributing assumptions for BTC’s growth, including its total addressable market (TAM) and emerging-market penetration.

Tying into the digital gold narrative, Ark Invest believes Bitcoin will capture about 40% of gold’s market capitalization, which surged by 65% to $24.4 trillion in 2025. Hence, the Cathie Wood-led firm reviewed an increase in the total addressable market for BTC to 37% due to gold’s market cap growth.

However, the reverse was true for Bitcoin’s penetration rate as the “Emerging Markets Safe Haven,” with the forecasted adoption rate dropping by 80%. This downward review is tied to the explosive growth, proliferation, and use of stablecoins in developing countries over the past year.

Other contribution assumptions for Bitcoin’s growth highlighted in the Ark Invest report included Nation-State Treasury, Corporate Treasury, and Bitcoin On-Chain Financial Services. At the same time, the premier cryptocurrency’s ascension is expected to drive the value of the cryptocurrency market to $28 trillion by 2030.

Ark Invest wrote:

The market for smart contract networks and pure-play digital currencies—the latter which serve as stores of value, mediums of exchange, and unit of account on public blockchains—could grow at an annual rate of ~61% to $28 trillion in 2030. We believe Bitcoin could account for 70% of the market, the balance dominated by smart contract networks like Ethereum and Solana.

Bitcoin Price At A Glance

As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $78,147, reflecting an over 2% jump in the past 24 hours.

The price of BTC on the daily timeframe | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView