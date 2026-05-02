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Bitcoin is holding above $75,000 as the market enters what is shaping up to be a decisive moment — a price level that has resisted multiple attempts at breakout and is now being tested again with a cleaner technical structure than any previous approach. The ascending pattern from the March lows looks constructive on the chart. Top analyst MorenoDV has looked beneath that chart and found something that changes the interpretation.

The daily structure is genuinely improving. Bitcoin has been carving out higher lows since the March bottom, building a methodical recovery toward the $76,000 zone that reflects sustained buyer interest rather than a single aggressive push. The price action, read in isolation, is the kind of setup that historically precedes meaningful breakouts.

The problem is what the internal data is — and is not — showing. Binance funding rates, the most direct real-time measure of leveraged positioning on the exchange that dominates global derivatives liquidity, have remained almost entirely flat throughout the recovery. Funding is oscillating near zero without expansion. In a typical bullish trend, rising prices attract rising leveraged long positioning, which pushes funding rates progressively higher as more participants pile in.

That is not happening. The move is not being driven by aggressive leveraged longs, which raises an immediate and important question about what is actually driving it, and whether what is driving it can sustain the breakout Bitcoin is building toward.

The Price Is Rising. The Buyers Are Retreating. That Combination Has a Name

MorenoDV adds the second data layer that transforms a single signal into a pattern. Taker buy volume on Binance — the measure of participants willing to cross the spread and buy at whatever the market is currently offering — has been declining throughout the same recovery that has pushed Bitcoin back toward $76,000. Each session the price moves higher, fewer aggressive buyers are showing up to chase it. The rally is becoming progressively less supported by the participants who express conviction through market orders.

The divergence between rising price and falling taker buy volume is more pronounced than the funding rate signal alone. Taken together, the two indicators describe a market where neither leveraged positioning nor aggressive spot demand is driving the move. The price is going up. The internal demand structure is going down. Both cannot be true indefinitely.

MorenoDV presents the two interpretations the current data supports with equal honesty. The first is constructive: passive accumulation by larger players using limit orders does not show up in taker buy volume or funding rates, which means the quiet nature of the move could reflect institutional buying that is deliberately avoiding market impact. That would make the recovery more durable than the surface data suggests.

The second is more concerning: the rally may simply be a function of absent sellers rather than present buyers. When price rises because no one is willing to sell rather than because participants are urgently buying, the structure is fragile. It requires only a modest return of selling pressure to stall — and it lacks the momentum of genuine demand to push through resistance when it matters most.

Bitcoin Presses Resistance As Structure Improves, but Momentum Remains Fragile Bitcoin is trading near $77,400 after extending its recovery from the February capitulation low, but the chart shows a market approaching a critical decision point. Price has built a sequence of higher lows since March, forming a clean ascending structure that is now pressing directly into the $77,000–$78,000 resistance zone. This level is not arbitrary. It aligns with prior support turned resistance and sits just below the descending 100-day moving average, while the 200-day remains well above, reinforcing the broader bearish context. The market has improved structurally, but it has not yet transitioned into a confirmed uptrend. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Most Trusted Miner Stress Indicator Just Flashed a Buy Signal: Should You Trust It? The reclaimed $73,000–$74,000 zone is now key. It previously acted as resistance and has flipped into support, anchoring the current move. As long as Bitcoin holds above this area, the higher-low structure remains intact and continues to build pressure beneath resistance. Volume, however, does not fully confirm strength. The recovery has been steady rather than impulsive, suggesting controlled accumulation rather than aggressive demand expansion. A decisive break above $78,000 would likely trigger momentum toward $82,000, where the next major supply cluster sits. Failure to break and a loss of $73,000 would weaken the structure and expose Bitcoin to a move back toward the $69,000–$70,000 range. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com