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XRP is struggling to hold the $1.35 level as the price consolidates within a long-term range that has tested the patience of bulls waiting for a decisive break in either direction. The surface picture is uninspiring — a market grinding sideways without conviction in either direction. But an Arab Chain report tracking the derivatives market has just identified a behavioral shift that cuts directly against the cautious price action.

The 30-day moving average of XRP’s funding rates on Binance has risen sharply, reaching its highest level since early February at 0.0002. That number requires context to feel significant. For the majority of the past several months, funding rates sat in negative territory — reaching a low of -0.0007 at the most bearish point — reflecting a derivatives market where short positions dominated, and bearish expectations were the consensus. Traders were paying to maintain their shorts. Long-side conviction was nearly absent.

That dynamic has reversed. Funding has crossed into positive territory, and the 30-day average has continued climbing — which means the reversal is not a daily noise event but a sustained, trend-level shift in how derivatives participants are positioning. Long positions are increasing. The willingness to pay to hold bullish exposure has returned to a market that had been persistently skeptical for months.

XRP at $1.35 may look like consolidation. The derivatives data suggest something different is building beneath it.

The Derivatives Market Is Moving Before the Price Does. That Tends to Matter

The Arab Chain report draws a distinction that prevents the current funding rate improvement from being dismissed as a routine daily fluctuation. The 30-day moving average is specifically designed to filter out noise — it smooths over the day-to-day volatility that makes short-term readings unreliable and surfaces the more stable, directional trends that persist across weeks rather than hours.

The fact that this average has reached its highest level since early February is not a one-day anomaly. It is a trend-level development that has been building gradually and has now reached a threshold that the data has not visited in nearly three months.

The divergence between that improving derivatives signal and XRP’s stable, range-bound price is the analytical detail the report identifies as most forward-looking. Derivatives markets move before spot markets. When funding rates shift directionally ahead of price, the historical pattern is that price eventually follows the derivatives signal rather than the reverse. XRP consolidating at $1.35 while long-side conviction quietly builds in the perpetual market is the sequence that typically precedes directional moves rather than continued stagnation.

The honest caution the report appends is worth taking seriously. Funding rates that rise too quickly can create overbought conditions — a market where long positions have accumulated so rapidly that any disappointment triggers forced exits and sudden corrections.

The current 0.0002 reading is elevated relative to recent months but not yet at the extreme levels that historically signal excess. The momentum is constructive. Managing the risk of that momentum becoming self-defeating is what determines whether the current setup resolves as the derivatives signal suggests or reverses before it does.

XRP Compresses Beneath Resistance As Range Tightens XRP is trading around $1.37, continuing to consolidate within a clearly defined range that has held since the sharp February breakdown. After capitulating toward the $1.20 zone, price stabilized and began forming a horizontal structure between roughly $1.30 support and $1.45 resistance. That range remains intact, and recent price action shows compression rather than expansion — a sign that a larger move is building but not yet resolved. The moving averages reinforce the lack of trend. XRP remains below the 200-day moving average, which is still trending downward and acting as dynamic resistance near the $1.45–$1.50 area. Meanwhile, the 50-day and 100-day averages are flattening and converging around the current price, reflecting equilibrium between buyers and sellers rather than directional conviction. Related Reading: Bitcoin Miners Have Nearly Stopped Sending Coins to Exchanges: Bullish Setup? Volume supports this interpretation. The spike during the February selloff marked a clear capitulation event, but subsequent trading activity has declined steadily. The latest consolidation phase shows relatively muted volume, suggesting neither aggressive accumulation nor distribution is dominating the market. From a structural perspective, XRP is coiling within a narrowing range. A break above $1.45 would invalidate the sequence of lower highs and shift short-term momentum, while a loss of $1.30 would reopen downside toward the February lows. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com