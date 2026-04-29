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XRP is holding above $1.40 as the market approaches what feels like a defining moment — a price level that has served as both support and resistance through weeks of consolidation, with buyers and sellers increasingly aware that the next decisive move is building. The price action is cautious. The data beneath it is beginning to shift.

An Arab Chain analysis tracking XRP’s risk-adjusted performance on Binance has identified an improvement that cuts against the hesitant price action. The Sharpe Ratio — which measures the quality of returns relative to the volatility required to generate them — has climbed to approximately 0.065, its highest reading of April. That follows a period of decline that began at the end of March and extended into early April, during which holders were bearing risk without being adequately compensated by returns.

The distinction the Sharpe Ratio draws is one that the price chart alone cannot make. A rising price in a high-volatility environment can still represent a poor risk-adjusted trade if the gains are small relative to the swings required to hold through them. What the current improvement is describing is something more constructive: returns are beginning to improve relative to the volatility present in the market, reflecting a more favorable balance between risk and reward than XRP has offered in recent weeks.

At $1.40, the price is at a critical test. The risk-adjusted data suggest the market’s internal structure is quietly improving to support it.

The Balance Is Returning. Slowly, But the Direction Is Clear

The Arab Chain report frames the current Sharpe Ratio reading as evidence of a market in the process of rebalancing rather than one that has already recovered. The improvement to 0.065 did not arrive suddenly — it built gradually, supported by two conditions developing simultaneously.

Average returns over the past 30 days have been improving, and volatility has remained relatively stable rather than expanding to absorb those gains. When both move in the right direction at the same time, the risk-reward balance improves in a way that is more durable than a spike in either direction alone would produce.

The return to monthly highs after the late March decline carries a behavioral dimension beyond the metric itself. Sharpe Ratio improvements during consolidation phases often reflect the gradual return of participants who stepped back during periods of elevated uncertainty — traders whose confidence was shaken by the volatility of late March and who are now cautiously rebuilding exposure as conditions stabilize. Liquidity returning alongside improving returns is the combination that transforms a temporary stabilization into a genuine recovery foundation.

The report’s forward framing is honest about what the current reading represents and what it does not. A Sharpe of 0.065 is positive and improving — that matters. It is not yet at the elevated levels associated with strong directional momentum — that also matters. What the data supports is a constructive short-term outlook, conditional on the momentum and trading volume that have been building continuing to develop rather than plateauing.

XRP holding $1.40 with improving risk-adjusted returns beneath it is a more defensible position than it was three weeks ago. The improvement is real. Whether it is enough to drive the next leg depends on what arrives next.

XRP Compresses as Market Prepares for Expansion XRP is trading near $1.40 on the daily chart, holding a level that has repeatedly acted as both support and resistance since the February breakdown. The structure reflects a market in compression rather than trend — price has stabilized after the sharp selloff toward $1.10, but upside momentum remains limited. The most relevant development is the formation of higher lows since early April. Buyers have consistently stepped in around the $1.30–$1.35 range, gradually lifting the base. At the same time, rallies into the $1.45–$1.50 zone continue to stall beneath the declining 100-day moving average, which remains a key overhead barrier. Related Reading: A Historic Bullish Divergence Is Forming In Ethereum – Record Users, Falling Price This creates a tightening range. XRP is coiling between rising short-term support and persistent dynamic resistance. The 50-day moving average has flattened and begun to turn upward, suggesting selling pressure is easing, but the broader trend has not yet reversed while the 200-day moving average remains well above price. Volume supports the consolidation narrative. The large spike during the February capitulation has not been followed by similar expansion, indicating the market is no longer in forced selling mode but has not transitioned into aggressive accumulation either. A break above $1.50 would open momentum toward $1.70. Losing $1.30 would invalidate the current base. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com