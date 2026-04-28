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Ethereum is struggling to reclaim the $2,400 level as the broader market consolidates and buyers search for the conviction needed to push through overhead resistance. The price chart shows hesitation. The on-chain data, however, is showing something quite different — and it is coming from the same entity that has been quietly reshaping Ethereum’s supply structure for months.

Data from Arkham Intelligence confirms that Bitmine has staked another 112,656 ETH, worth approximately $260 million at current prices. The transaction is the latest in a series of large, deliberate commitments that have been building since the company began its Ethereum treasury strategy earlier this year. Each stake has been followed by another. The pace has not slowed. The direction has not changed.

A company that started with a thesis about Ethereum’s long-term value has been executing against it consistently, at scale, through market volatility, through price weakness, and through the kind of uncertainty that causes most participants to pause rather than commit further.

Ethereum struggling to clear $2,400 while one of its largest holders keeps locking more supply into the network is a structural tension the price chart does not yet reflect — but the on-chain data makes it impossible to ignore.

$8.8 Billion Staked. 75% Committed. The Endgame Is Coming Into Focus

The cumulative numbers define the scale of what Bitmine has built. With 3,814,245 ETH now staked — $8.8 billion at current prices and 75% of its total holdings — the company has constructed what is almost certainly the largest single-entity staked Ethereum position in existence. Three-quarters of everything Bitmine owns is locked into the network’s validator infrastructure, generating yield while simultaneously removing supply from the liquid market.

The endgame the data points toward is not speculative. It is legible in the behavior itself. Bitmine is not accumulating Ethereum to trade it. It is not building a position to exit at the next cycle peak. The staking commitment — which comes with exit delays, unbonding periods, and the deliberate friction of illiquidity — reflects a company that has decided Ethereum’s value as a yield-generating, network-securing asset exceeds its value as a tradeable token.

The MicroStrategy parallel is frequently drawn, and for good reason. But the staking dimension goes further than anything Strategy built with Bitcoin. Bitmine is not simply withdrawing supply from the market — it is embedding itself into the protocol’s operational infrastructure. Every validator activated deepens the commitment and broadens the network’s dependence on Bitmine’s continued participation.

At 75% staked and still adding, the endgame appears to be control of a structural position in Ethereum that generates returns, influences network security, and creates a supply floor that compounds with every additional stake. The accumulation has not stopped. The position has not peaked. The direction remains unchanged.

Ethereum Tests Long-Term Support Ethereum is trading near $2,280 on the weekly chart, holding a level that now sits at the intersection of key long-term moving averages. The recent structure shows a sharp rejection from the $3,800–$4,000 region earlier in the cycle, followed by a deep corrective phase that bottomed near $1,500. Since then, price has recovered, but the momentum has been uneven and clearly constrained. The current range between roughly $2,100 and $2,400 is acting as a battleground. Ethereum is attempting to reclaim the 200-week moving average, which is flattening and beginning to act as resistance rather than support. At the same time, the 50-week and 100-week moving averages are converging just above current price, reinforcing the overhead supply zone around $2,400–$2,600. Related Reading: Bitcoin Whales Are All Leaning The Same Way On Hyperliquid: Discover What That Means Volume patterns suggest that the selloff carried stronger conviction than the recovery. The spike in volume during the drop indicates forced selling or aggressive distribution, while the rebound has developed on comparatively lower participation — a typical characteristic of corrective rallies rather than impulsive trend reversals. Structurally, Ethereum is compressing beneath resistance after a relief bounce. A clean break above $2,600 would shift the medium-term outlook toward continuation. Failure to hold $2,100, however, would expose the structure back toward the lower demand zones. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com