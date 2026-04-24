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Bitcoin has reclaimed $77,000 as the market finds its footing after weeks of volatility and uncertainty. The relief is visible in the price, but the more compelling development may be what has been building beneath it — a positioning shift among the largest derivatives traders that suggests the current recovery is not simply a bounce, but the beginning of something more deliberate.

Data from Glassnode reveals that whale traders on Hyperliquid — the perpetual exchange that has become the primary venue for large-scale directional positioning — have been steadily increasing their long exposure, betting specifically on a breakout from the current range. Their conviction has grown consistently over the past two months, with the long/short bias indicator turning and staying positive since late March.

Understanding why that matters requires placing the current range in context. The range Bitcoin navigated from November 2025 through February of this year was driven largely by momentum — the market was processing the aftermath of the cycle high, with positioning reflecting confusion rather than conviction. Longs and shorts rotated without clear directional dominance, and the range resolved to the downside when macro pressure arrived.

The current range is structurally different. Whales have been building long exposure throughout its duration rather than sitting on the fence. That distinction — between a range where large players are neutral and one where they are actively positioning for the upside — is the detail that changes how the current $77,000 reclaim should be read.

Two Months of Building Conviction — and It Has Not Wavered

The Glassnode data adds the temporal dimension that gives the current whale positioning its structural weight. This is not a positioning shift that happened last week in response to the $77,000 reclaim. It has been building for two months — a sustained, gradual accumulation of long exposure that predates the current price strength rather than reacting to it.

That distinction matters more than it might initially appear. Reactive positioning — whales going long because Bitcoin is already moving higher — reflects momentum chasing. It is common, it is noisy, and it tends to unwind as quickly as it builds. What the data is describing here is different: conviction that developed during the range, before the breakout, from participants who decided the trade was worth building before the market confirmed it.

The long/short bias indicator on Hyperliquid has been growing increasingly positive since late March. Each week that it has held and strengthened without the breakout arriving has represented a test of that conviction — and the whales have not flinched. They have added.

For a market that spent the November-to-February range without this kind of directional commitment from its largest participants, the contrast is significant. Bitcoin is reclaiming $77,000 with two months of accumulated whale conviction beneath it. The foundation supporting the current move is not new money reacting to price. It is patient money that has been waiting for exactly this moment.

Bitcoin Reclaims Range High as Structure Shifts From Distribution to Recovery Bitcoin has pushed back above $77,000, reclaiming the upper boundary of the consolidation range that has defined price action since the February capitulation. The chart shows a clear structural transition: after the sharp selloff that bottomed near $62,000, Bitcoin spent several weeks building a base between roughly $64,000 and $74,000. That range acted as an accumulation zone, with repeated tests of both support and resistance absorbing liquidity. The recent breakout above $74,000 is technically significant. That level had capped multiple recovery attempts, and its reclaim suggests that sellers in that zone have largely been exhausted. Price is now holding above both the 50-day moving average and the former range high, turning prior resistance into support. Related Reading: Altcoins Now Own Half of Binance’s Trading Volume: Liquidity Is Rotating Away From BTC And ETH However, overhead pressure remains. The 100-day and 200-day moving averages are still trending downward above price, clustered in the $82,000–$86,000 region. This creates a compression zone where bullish momentum must prove itself against longer-term trend resistance. Volume supports the move, with expansion during the recovery phase compared to the late-stage consolidation. If Bitcoin holds above $74,000, continuation toward $82,000 becomes the next logical test. A failure to maintain this level would likely pull price back into the prior range, reintroducing uncertainty into the structure. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com