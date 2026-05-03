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After a dismal start to the year, the Bitcoin price has somewhat steadied the ship over the past two months. According to price action data, the flagship cryptocurrency closed in the green in both March and April, with a double-digit performance coming in the previous month.

However, the latest historical data suggests the Bitcoin price might be in for a turbulent period in May. This projection is based on the premise — or perhaps the fact — that the market leader has never registered three consecutive months of positive returns during a bear market.

Will BTC Break Or Hold This Pattern In May 2026?

In a May 2nd post on the social media platform X, YouTuber Crypto Rover shared an interesting insight into Bitcoin’s past performance during bear market years. According to the market pundit, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has never closed three straight months in the profit during a bear market year.

Highlighting data from the past 13 years, Crypto Rover noted BTC’s uninspiring performance during the previous bear markets (2014, 2018, and 2022). Historical data shows that the premier cryptocurrency saw at most four positive months in these 12-month periods, with the highest gain (39.46%) coming in May 2014.

Interestingly, the month of May has historically been positive for the Bitcoin price, with significant upward movements in seven of the last 12 years, including the last two years. However, it is worth noting that BTC has never recorded three consecutive positive May performances.

Source: @cryptorover on X

Now, the Bitcoin price has been in a bear market since late last year, getting stuck in a sustained downward slope in the early months of 2026. Having risen by nearly 2% in March and 12% in April, and currently up by roughly 3% in May, the price of BTC seems on track to break an unprecedented record if it closes the month in the green.

However, if history is anything to go by, Bitcoin’s price recovery journey might be about to face its first significant obstacle. Moreover, on-chain data show that BTC’s resurgence is largely driven by the futures market, not genuine spot demand, making it difficult to see how this bear market year will be any different for the flagship cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Price Overview

As of this writing, the price of BTC is around $78,367, with no significant change over the past 24 hours. According to CoinGecko data, the market leader is up a measly 1% over the last seven days.

In a broader context or timeframe, though, Bitcoin appears to be one of the best-performing large-cap cryptocurrencies. Price data shows that the coin has recovered more than 17% of its value in the past 30 days.

The price of BTC on the daily timeframe | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView