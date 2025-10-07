Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin ($BTC) is back on every investor’s menu as it hit a new ATH of $126K yesterday. This may come as a surprise for some, as $BTC languished below $110K less than two weeks before. But some analysts believe it could hit yet another ATH soon, with $131K now within reach.

A bullish sentiment on Bitcoin typically has a positive impact on related projects. This is the case with Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), whose token presale has already raised over $22.2M, thanks to whale buys as of late.

With $126K Cleared, What’s Next for Bitcoin?

Every time a cryptocurrency hits a new ATH, the question eventually gets asked: where does it go from there?

In the case of Bitcoin, it seems to have found solid support around the $122K mark over the past few days. Analysts, such as those at Bitcoin Magazine, still see plenty of room for a continued price breakout, with $131K considered as a ceiling in the near term, before going upwards to $155K.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $123.4K, which could well turn out to be a short break before trying to push the price higher again.

With nearly 95% of all Bitcoin already mined, and considered the increase in institutional buys, $BTC still has indeed plenty of upside potential. At this point, it would be safe to say that even $131K – or $155K – doesn’t quite capture just how much more valuable $BTC could become in the coming years.

What’s the Buzz Around Bitcoin Hyper?

As a crypto project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to create a Layer-2 (L2) network for the Bitcoin blockchain. Integrating the Solana Virtual Machine, this L2 promises to deliver faster and cheaper transactions to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Aside from that, it will also employ a Canonical Bridge that will allow you to send your $BTC from the base blockchain to the L2. Doing so will enable you to use your coin for a wide variety of applications, including staking, trading, and interacting with dApps.

Once launched, the L2 will have the potential to fundamentally change the Bitcoin ecosystem. As a $BTC holder, your coins will no longer be just a store of value; you’ll be able to use your $BTC for a lot more than what is currently possible.

Speed and low cost are essential too. With the Bitcoin blockchain capable of handling only seven transactions per second (TPS), that simply isn’t enough to cope with the demands of the current crypto market.

In contrast, Solana can easily handle up to 65K TPS. As Bitcoin Hyper’s L2 will integrate the SVM, it will make your $BTC well-suited to high-speed transactions. Plus, since more transactions can be handled in less time, the cost will also go down considerably as well.

📖 To discover everything you need to know about this project, be sure to check out our article that delves into what Bitcoin Hyper is all about

Why Whales are Also Stockpiling Bitcoin Hyper

Because of these qualities, the Bitcoin Hyper presale has seen a lot of buzz from investors. To date, it has already raised $22.2M+, with a whale buy worth $274K coming in less than 24 hours ago. Clearly those who have their finger on the market pulse believe in the impact the project will have on Bitcoin in the future.

The good news is that you’re still in time to get your share of its $HYPER tokens at its presale price. Currently priced at just $0.013075, these tokens offer holder perks once the L2 goes live, including governance rights and access to exclusive features. And, of course, you can use your $HYPER to pay for gas fees within the network.

Alternatively, you can stake your tokens to enjoy staking rewards of 53% APY. Please note, though, that staking rewards are dynamic. As more investors lock their tokens in the staking pool, the APY will lower. $HYPER’s presale price, meanwhile, goes up in stages, with the next increase set for tomorrow.

👉🏼 For step-by-step instructions on purchasing $HYPER tokens, take a look at our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper

Given that Bitcoin is expected to continue to heat up as this year begins to wrap up, $HYPER’s price could continue to pump as well. According to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, $HYPER has the potential to reach a high of $0.32 by the end of 2025 – and $1.50 by 2030, if you’re prepared to HODL it.

So don’t be left behind. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Always do your own research before making any investment decision. This is not financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-could-hit-131k-bitcoin-hyper