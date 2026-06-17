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Spot Bitcoin ETFs are heading into the Federal Reserve decision with cautious flow data, showing Wall Street has not abandoned the trade, but also is not rushing aggressively into risk ahead of a major macro catalyst.

TL;DR

Bitcoin ETF flows swung from a Monday outflow to a small Tuesday inflow, according to the source packet.

GBTC continued to show pressure, while IBIT led the modest rebound.

The flow shift comes as traders wait for the Fed decision and guidance from Chair Kevin Warsh.

The numbers are small relative to total ETF assets, so the story is caution, not panic.

ETF Flows Show A Cautious Market

Bitcoin ETF flows are often treated as a clean read on institutional demand, but the latest setup looks more nuanced. The source packet for this batch points to a $64.09 million net outflow on Monday, June 15, followed by a modest $10.2 million net inflow on Tuesday, June 16. That is not a collapse in demand. It is a market stepping carefully around the Fed.

Flow trackers such as Coinglass and Farside Investors remain the key sources for daily ETF numbers, though figures can be revised as issuers and administrators finalize data. The important pattern is that investors appear to be managing exposure rather than making a decisive all-in or all-out move.

GBTC Pressure Versus IBIT Demand

The split between funds also matters. According to the source packet, Grayscale’s GBTC led Monday’s outflows with $124.01 million leaving the product, while BlackRock’s IBIT led Tuesday’s inflows with $16.35 million. GBTC also saw a $16.81 million outflow on Tuesday.

That creates a familiar picture: legacy-product outflows continue to weigh on the headline number, while lower-fee or more institutionally preferred products pick up demand. For Bitcoin, the net effect is what matters most, but the internal rotation helps explain why flows can look choppy even when institutional interest has not disappeared.

The Fed Is The Macro Test

The timing is difficult for risk assets. The market is waiting for the Fed’s rate decision, updated guidance, and the tone of Chair Kevin Warsh’s press conference. If the Fed reinforces a higher-for-longer stance, ETF buyers may stay cautious. If policy language is less restrictive than feared, Bitcoin could see renewed demand from investors who paused ahead of the event.

That is why the flow data should be read alongside yields, the dollar, and Bitcoin’s price reaction. A small inflow after an outflow does not prove a new bullish wave has started. It does show that institutional demand is still present, even if it is being rationed carefully around macro risk.

The next few sessions may be more revealing than the individual Monday or Tuesday figures. If ETF inflows expand after the Fed and Bitcoin holds key support, the market could treat this week’s hesitation as simple pre-event caution. If outflows return and BTC weakens, the flow picture may confirm that institutions are reducing exposure into tighter financial conditions.

For now, Wall Street’s Bitcoin trade looks cautious rather than broken. The Fed decision may decide whether that caution turns into renewed demand or another defensive rotation.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally published on Coinglass Spot Bitcoin ETF flow dashboard at Coinglass Spot Bitcoin ETF flow dashboard