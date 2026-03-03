Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin moved into the headlines after Strategy completed its 101st buy, taking on 3,015 BTC at an average near $67,700. According to reports, the company spent roughly $204 million on the latest lot and now holds about 720,737 BTC in total.

The new purchase nudges down the company’s overall cost basis, which some reports place around $75,985 per coin.

Stock Sales Fund Buys

Reports say Strategy used its market programs to raise the cash. The company sold both common shares and STRC preferred stock under at-the-market arrangements to fund the buys.

Preferred dividends were increased around the same time, a move that drew attention because it makes preferred shares more attractive to investors who finance later acquisitions.

A Big Treasury, Slightly Lowered Cost

The math matters. With the latest buy priced below the company’s average, the overall cost per Bitcoin falls a bit. That improves the accounting picture on paper. It does not erase the fact that a lot of the funding came from issuing equity rather than from regular operating cash flow.

Strategy has acquired 3,015 BTC for ~$204.1 million at ~$67,700 per bitcoin. As of 3/1/2026, we hodl 720,737 $BTC acquired for ~$54.77 billion at ~$75,985 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/rqDIhlUDNx — Michael Saylor (@saylor) March 2, 2026

Some shareholders welcome the strategy. Others worry about dilution and what repeated share sales do to equity value over time.

Market Supply And Sentiment

The purchase is large by any single firm’s standard. Still, the wider Bitcoin market is large too. Moves of this size add to the story about corporate demand and are talked about in trading rooms, but they rarely force dramatic price shifts on their own.

Price reaction depends on broader flows, liquidity, and whether other big holders choose to sell or sit tight.

Strategy’s Action And Investor Signals

Reports note that Strategy’s steady accumulation continues a long pattern. The firm has consistently bought more Bitcoin in recent years and largely stuck to the same playbook: use equity markets to gather crypto.

That sends a clear message that the company plans to keep treating Bitcoin as a core asset. At the same time, the funding approach ties the firm’s finances to both stock market sentiment and Bitcoin price swings.

What This Means For Risk

There are tradeoffs. Owning a huge stash of Bitcoin gives the firm exposure to any long-term rise in price. It also makes the company sensitive to sudden drops; large swings in crypto value can change the balance sheet fast.

Because purchases are often funded through share offerings, the company’s capital structure shifts in step with its bitcoin program. Some risk is shared with new investors who buy those shares.

Strategy Still The Largest Known Corporate Holder

Based on reports, Strategy remains one of the biggest corporate holders of Bitcoin. The latest buy keeps the needle pointing in the same direction: accumulation continues.

Observers will be watching how the company balances fresh buys, dividend moves on preferred stock, and shareholder reactions in the months ahead.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView