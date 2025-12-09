Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Following the Bitcoin price crash below $100,000 back in November, different bearish predictions have begun to make the rounds in the crypto community. For some, this crash signifies the end of the bull market, ushering in the dreaded bear market. While some of the predictions have been conservative, putting the pioneer cryptocurrency somewhere around $50,000 at the bottom, one analyst in particular has predicted a deeper crash, and this was done using the gold chart.

Why A Crash Could Be Coming For The Bitcoin Price

Crypto analyst The Great Martis took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their prediction of where the Bitcoin price is headed next. The chart shows a possible decline that could send Bitcoin moving below $20,000, before eventually reaching a bottom at around $15,000. Although this is not out of the ordinary for analysts to predict such crashes, the reason why Mathis believes this is possible is what is interesting.

The crypto analyst points out that the gold performance, which has seen the asset hitting new all-time highs this year, was being driven by speculation. Martis explains that the Fed’s intervention is something that will continue to drive the price of gold higher, and this could, in turn, continue to push down the Bitcoin price.

Furthermore, the analyst expects that the gold price will rise into the $12,000 territory, putting it in the same region that the Bitcoin price was in back in 2021. The interesting thing to note about Bitcoin in 2021 is that this was the year that the digital asset went on one of its most explosive rallies so far.

If Bitcoin continues to perform inversely to gold, then a rise to 5-digits for gold would mean a bearish market for Bitcoin. A crash to $15,000 would translate to a more than 70% decrease in price from the current level, and an almost 90% decline from its $126,000 all-time high.

So far, this year, gold has been the better performer of the two when compared side-by-side. For context, the gold price is already up over 55% in the year 2025; meanwhile, the Bitcoin price suffered a major 30% drop in price after hitting $126,000 back in October.

While both of these assets continue to lead in their respective sectors, gold continues to remain the standard for what investors consider a “safe” investment compared to Bitcoin, which is known for its wild price fluctuations.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com