According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) dipped by 1.12% in the past day drawing prices into the $103,000 region. Notably, this slight decline underscored another uneventful week in which Bitcoin failed to hold any convincing price breakout amidst an extended corrective phase. Interestingly, a popular market analyst with X username Titan of Crypto has weighed in Bitcoin’s latest rejection highlighting possible downside price targets.



Bitcoin Bulls Must Step In Now – Analyst

In an X post on June 20, the Titan of Crypto provides an in-depth analysis into a recent Bitcoin price rejection. The premier cryptocurrency initiated a price rally on June 20 to trade as high as $106,000 where it faced a stern rejection forcing a return below the $103,157.



According to Titan of Crypto’s analysis, Bitcoin’s price rejection at a Fair Value Gap (FVG) meaning price rose into an inefficiency zone but was unable to break through. For context, the FVG is a price imbalance or inefficiency on the chart where the market moved too quickly in one direction as seen on June 20, leaving behind a zone where little to no trading occurred.



However, the FVG lies within a bigger symmetrical triangle – a common chart pattern that signals a period of consolidation before a major price move. As seen in the chart above, it is formed by two converging trendlines, narrowing structure suggests growing pressure, often leading to a breakout or breakdown as the market seeks direction.



Based on recent developments, BTC has retested and now broken through through the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle indicating a potential for further downside. According to Titan of Crypto, possible price targets for Bitcoin in this event include the previous weekly low at $102, 679, failure of which to act as a strong support zone would force prices to around the psychological $100,000 zone.



In other developments, blockchain analytics firm Sentora reports that Bitcoin networks fees grew by 105.8% on the weekly scale indicating a surge in transaction numbers and user engagement. Meanwhile, there was an notable exchange outflow of $2.06 billion suggesting a long-term market confidence as investors move their holdings to their private decentralized wallet.



As earlier stated, BTC is trading at $103,402 with losses of 1.88% and 7.02% on the weekly and monthly chat. Meanwhile, the daily asset trading volume is up by 38.31% and valued at $50.14.

