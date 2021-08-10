On-chain data shows Bitcoin reserve outflows have returned to levels seen before BTC’s all-time-high (ATH). These values are comparable to those in November 2020.

Bitcoin Reserve Outflows Spike Up

As per a report from Arcane Research, BTC reserve outflows have spiked up in the last week as significant amounts of the coin exit exchanges.

The Bitcoin exchange outflow is an indicator that shows the amount of BTC moving from exchange wallets to personal ones. An increase in the metric’s value would suggest there is a buying pressure in the market.

Opposite to the outflow, there is also the exchange inflow indicator, which highlights the movement of BTC from personal wallets to exchanges. Usually, an increase in the inflow might mean there is a selling pressure in the market.

Then finally, there is the netflow indicator, which as the name suggests is just the difference between the inflow and the outflow. A negative value suggests more outflows, while a positive one suggests more inflows.

Here is a chart that shows the net position change for all exchanges:

The BTC outflows rise up | Source: Arcane Research

As the above graph shows, there has been a continuous, negative spike in the Bitcoin exchange netflows recently. This outflow is big enough to retract almost all the inflows from the May sell-off.

Since these outflows are continuous over a period of time, it may suggest investors are hodling, and these aren’t selling positions.

The BTC outflows right now are the highest they have been in the last 6 months. The last time similar values were seen was back in November 2020, right after which the bull rally started where BTC would go on to break numerous ATHs.

Another indicator, the transaction volumes, is also moving up suggesting the appetite for BTC has increased in the market.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is around $45k, up 18% in the last 7 days. Over the past 30 days, the cryptocurrency has amassed 32% in gains.

Below is a chart that showcases the trends in the price of the coin over the past 3 months:

BTC's price zig-zags around the $46k level | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin has been enjoying an overall upwards trend over the past couple of weeks as the crypto nears the $46k mark. However, it’s yet unclear if the coin can keep the momentum up, or if it will drop back soon.

If the BTC reserve outflows are anything to look at, they may suggest signs are positive for the ongoing bull rally.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research