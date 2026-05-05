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Strive Asset Management reported a quarterly Bitcoin yield of 4.3% and a yearly performance of 18.7% — figures that came alongside its latest purchase announcement and paint a picture of a firm moving with quiet urgency.

A Firm Built Around Accumulation

On Monday, CEO Matt Cole confirmed that Strive acquired 444 BTC for nearly $34 million, at an average price of about $76,307 per coin.

The buy pushes the company’s total holdings to around 15,000 BTC, placing it ninth among publicly disclosed Bitcoin treasury holders worldwide — just behind Coinbase and ahead of mining firm Hut 8.

It wasn’t the first big move in recent days. On April 27, Strive added 789 BTC for just over $61 million, averaging nearly $77,890 per coin.

Strive acquired an additional 444 $BTC for ~$33.9 million at an average cost of ~$76,307 per bitcoin. STRIVE SNAPSHOT

Bitcoin holdings: 15,000

QTD BTC Yield: 4.3%

YTD BTC Yield: 18.7%

April ’26 $SATA Issuance: 584,730 shares

Amplification ratio: 43%$ASST $SATA pic.twitter.com/6P2zTSsClh — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) May 4, 2026

Together, the two transactions put the company’s spending close to $95 million in under two weeks. The buy-and-hold approach mirrors what Michael Saylor’s Strategy has been doing for years, though Strive is still a fraction of its size.

ASST shares ticked up 0.87% following Monday’s announcement, trading at $16.45.

Strategy Steps Back — Briefly

While Strive was adding to its stack, Strategy made headlines for a different reason. Saylor confirmed the company did not buy any Bitcoin during the past week, ending a four-week buying streak. He indicated purchases would likely resume as early as next week.

The pause drew attention partly because of how consistent Strategy had been. Any break in that pattern tends to get noticed. But based on reports, the halt appears temporary rather than a signal of any shift in the company’s broader Bitcoin strategy.

No buys this week. Back to work next week. $BTC pic.twitter.com/lqliYZPAf4 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 3, 2026

New Shares, New Exposure

Strive also disclosed details about its SATA share issuance. In April 2026, the company issued 584,730 SATA shares tied directly to its Bitcoin accumulation.

Reports indicate the company’s amplification ratio — a metric showing how efficiently capital is being turned into Bitcoin exposure — stands at 43%.

The SATA structure echoes the kind of financial instruments Strategy has used to fund its own purchases, giving investors a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin through equity rather than direct ownership.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s firm has not laid out a specific target for how much Bitcoin it plans to hold. But the pace of buying over the past month suggests the accumulation plan is far from finished.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView