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“If you’re trying to own someone, you’ll trigger their defenses and accomplish nothing.” That line sits at the heart of a new tool built by a Nordic Bitcoin education group — one that aims to change how Bitcoin supporters respond to criticism online.

A Database Built For Speed

Bitcoin Beyond 66, a Bitcoin education platform based in the Nordic region, has released what it calls The Bitcoin Evidence Base — an open-source, AI-powered tool that generates responses to common claims about Bitcoin’s environmental footprint and energy use.

The database pulls from more than 22 peer-reviewed research papers, Cambridge University reports, and data from ERCOT, the Texas power grid operator. The idea is simple: give Bitcoin supporters credible, ready-to-use information fast, before a social media post gains traction.

“Most people don’t have time to read 22+ peer-reviewed papers,” the group said. “When someone posts criticism on social media, you need a credible response — fast.”

Source: The Bitcoin Evidence Base

Users submit a Bitcoin-related claim — via text or a link — and the tool returns a sourced, evidence-based reply. One study the database regularly cites is an April 2025 report from the University of Cambridge, which found that more than 52% of Bitcoin is now mined using renewable energy.

The group also points to data showing Bitcoin’s renewable energy mix runs higher than that of the traditional banking sector.

Three Tones, One Goal

The tool does not deliver a one-size-fits-all reply. Users can choose from three response tones — direct, balanced, or soft — depending on the situation.

That flexibility reflects a broader communication strategy the group credits to Bitcoin environmentalist Daniel Batten, whose “playbook” the database is built around.

BTCUSD trading at $78,513 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

The approach asks users to first acknowledge whatever truth may exist in a criticism before walking through the evidence that challenges it. The goal is not to silence critics but to inform both the person posting and anyone else reading the exchange.

The database is open for contributions. Supporters can submit research papers and website links to Bitcoin Beyond 66 for review and possible inclusion.

Mining’s Green Shift

Bitcoin mining’s environmental impact has been a point of public debate for over a decade. Critics — including some government bodies and United Nations officials — have raised concerns about its carbon footprint.

But reports indicate that the energy profile of Bitcoin mining has shifted considerably, with a growing share of operations drawing from lower-carbon and renewable sources.

Bitcoin Beyond 66 says outdated data and poorly designed studies continue to shape public opinion in ways the current research no longer supports.

The Evidence Base is its answer to that gap — a living, crowd-sourced archive that backers hope will make accurate information on Bitcoin mining easier to find and share.

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