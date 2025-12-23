Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

BitMine Immersion Technologies crossed a major milestone this week as its Ethereum holdings moved past the 4 million mark, company reports and on-chain trackers show.

According to a Dec. 22 company disclosure, BitMine’s treasury now stands at about 4.066 million ETH, a holding that the firm says is part of a multi-quarter accumulation plan.

BitMine Inches Past 4 Million

Reports have disclosed that the firm added nearly 98,850 ETH in a single week, a wave of purchases that pushed the total past the 4 million threshold.

Market watchers say those buys were executed across several transactions and through both open market and OTC channels. The company also reported combined assets—crypto plus cash and other investments—of roughly $13 billion, with the ETH stake accounting for the bulk of that value.

Recent Buys And Treasury Value

Based on on-chain alerts, BitMine made another discrete buy of 13,410 ETH, a purchase that on public trackers was valued close to $41 million.

Earlier rounds this month included larger accumulations, which some outlets aggregated as roughly $300 million in fresh ETH added over several days. Taken together, the recent activity shows a rapid pace of accumulation compared with the firm’s earlier disclosures.

Analysts note that a corporate buyer of this scale can take a meaningful chunk of available sell-side inventory off the market, especially when moves are concentrated over a short period.

🧵BitMine provided its latest holdings update for Dec 22th, 2025: $13.2 billion in total crypto + “moonshots”:

-4,066,062 ETH at $2,991 per ETH (@coinbase)

– 193 Bitcoin (BTC)

– $32 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) (“moonshots”) and

– total cash of $1.0 billion.… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) December 22, 2025

Foreign exchange and crypto trackers flagged the timing of purchases against recent price dips, suggesting BitMine bought while ETH traded below certain recent highs. Some traders interpreted the buys as a sign of long-term conviction, while others warned about short-term volatility if sales reverse.

Market Reaction And Next Steps

Shares of BitMine and related crypto stocks showed active trading after the disclosures, and institutional interest was visible: asset managers have been reported to add positions in public companies tied to crypto treasuries in recent trading notices.

Company filings and investor updates indicate BitMine plans to continue its ETH accumulation toward a stated target that management has framed as a sizable portion of total supply.

Other Details Reported

On-chain intelligence firms and public filings are the main sources of the totals published this week. Lookonchain and similar services logged the individual transfers and flagged the wallet activity linked to BitMine, which helps independent trackers reconcile the flows with the company’s own statements.

