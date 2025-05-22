Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

BlackRock ETFs have experienced a two-week high while Bitcoin is pushing to its first-ever $112K price mark. Projects like BTC Bull Token could rally next.

Farside Investors published the numbers, showing that IBIT’s net inflows peaked at $530.6M, the highest since May 5th $531.2M.

The ETF tracking Trader T also highlighted BlackRock’s record Bitcoin intake, as it peaked at 4,931 $BTC, the highest volume since January 23.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas:

‘Classic feeding frenzy in effect, new ATHs will do that,’ referring to Bitcoin’s recent performance, which is nothing short of inspirational.

What does this mean and, perhaps more importantly, how can you leverage this bull run through BTC Bull Token, which promises free Bitcoin? Let’s dig in!

As BlackRock’s ETF Rallies, Could Projects like BTC Bull Token Surge?

The BlackRock ETF rally tells a larger story—that of Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally, sprinkled with modest swings, but overall very bullish.

$BTC hit its peak at $111,746 on May 22 at 7:00AM and, while it lost $1K in the meantime, it doesn’t seem that the bull run is anywhere near over.

Titan of Crypto’s X prediction of a $135K $BTC for 2025 is more than reasonable, given the recent Bitcoin adoption trend among public and private institutions.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is leading in the charts as the company with the largest $BTC reserve, currently at 576,230, followed by names like Marathon (MARA) with 46,374 and Riot with 18,692.

However, it turns out that Titan’s $135K prediction is among the tamest ones, as technical analyst Gert van Lagen envisions a $320K Bitcoin by the end of 2025.

Peter Brandt, veteran Bitcoin trader, shares Lagen’s optimism, stating:

I think it is wonderful Bitcoin is making ATHs. I am long. […] On track maybe for top of $125,000 to $150,000 by the end of August? —Peter Brandt, X

That being said, despite Bitcoin’s 30-day pump of 25%, investors should still show caution and patience, according to Joao Wedson, CEO of Alphractal:

Public obsession with breaking the ATH matters more than risk management — setting the stage for traps targeting both bulls and bears. —Joao Wedson, X

Caution or not, though, you should know that Bitcoin’s steroid-fueled chart run is bound to rally some of the best altcoins on the market today.

One such altcoin is BTC Bull Token, one of the most promising meme coins in 2025.

BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – Meme Coin Offering Investors Free $BTC Airdrops

BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) is a meme project that fuels its run by offering you free $BTC airdrops, so long as you hold your $BTCBULL tokens in Best Wallet.

The project was born from the idea that Bitcoin is an unstoppable force that will eventually breach the $1M price ceiling. Following the same line of thought, a $250K price point for 2025 isn’t out of the question either.

The presale is understandably pumping, with over $6.1M raised since inception and a token price of $0.002525.

So, while everyone is rushing to secure their $BTC, the real winner is still in presale, offering investors a potential 5-year ROI of up to 1,868% by the end of 2030 with a projected price point of $0.0497, according to our analysts.

According to the same projection, you should expect a more modest ROI of 160% by the end of 2025, if the $0.006467 prediction comes true.

In this context, the airdrops are the cherry on top, as the project will reward holders with real $BTC every time Bitcoin breaches through predetermined price points ($150K and $200K)

With such a low token price and the fact that the project is still in presale, BTC Bull Token appears to be a good investment opportunity, especially in a market where even Ethereum is witnessing consistent gains.

If you decide to catch this bull by the horns, check out our ‘how to buy $BTCBULL’ guide today to streamline the acquisition process.

Is Bitcoin’s Bull Run Still Going?

We’ve no reason to think the Bitcoin bull is coming out of the china shop yet. It’s definitely resting, though, as Bitcoin appears to consolidate its position around $110,700-ish.

But given the avalanche of Bitcoin-endorsing policies coming from the White House in Q1 2025 and the mass adoption over the last year, it’s safe to say that 2025 will be Bitcoin’s time to shine.

So, don’t get blindsided by the King coin’s break, and don’t ignore potential honeypots like the BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL).

Remember: this is not financial advice, so don’t take anything you read for granted. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and have solid risk management strategies in place when investing in a volatile and unpredictable environment like the crypto market.