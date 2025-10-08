Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

$BNB has just surpassed $XRP and $USDT in terms of market cap, making it the third largest crypto in the world.

The token surged to a high of $1,335 before bouncing back down to $1,308, leaving $BNB at around a 50% monthly increase. Its market cap now sits at around $183B, meaning that it’s just passed $XRP at $172B and Tether at $177B, but this could easily change at a moment’s notice.

We’ll get into why BNB’s surge could mean that meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are primed to pump as a result, but first we’ll look into what’s causing the jump in $BNB’s price.

Why Is $BNB Growing?

It looks like the Uptober season is in full swing and Binance has seen a jump in activity as a result. Binance Smart Chain’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has grown by $1.88B in the last month, a 25% increase.

There’s also been a near 35% jump in the number of active addresses this month, reaching 2.89M.

This all coincides with a healthy season for memecoins. Bubblemaps has released an analysis showing the profit/loss for new token launches and found that around 70% of the active traders posted profits.

Of the 133K traders recorded trading EVM tokens during this new BNB meme coin season, 93K profited raking in a total of $516M over the period. This jump in speculative trading activity has boosted the value of $BNB as well as the Binance platform as a whole.

BNB is also up by almost 50% in the last month, with a 2x increase in its 24-hour trading volume – a clear bullish signal for traders and investors.

With these numbers in mind, it looks like the back end of the year is going to be a great time for meme coin traders. That’s why we’re looking at one of the best meme coins for 2025: Maxi Doge ($MAXI).

What About Maxi Doge?

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is $DOGE if he spent every waking hour either pumping iron for a new personal best or watching candlestick charts through sweaty palms fuelled by one too many energy drinks. He’s a gym-bro who believes that anything less than 1000x leverage is for cowards, and his token reflects this.

Based on Dogecoin’s success and favorable market conditions, $MAXI has a great chance of pumping just based on the meme aesthetics of the coin. That’s before we get into the plans the Maxi Doge devs have in store to make sure $MAXI takes off.

When $MAXI goes live, holders will have access to exclusive trading competitions with a leaderboard for the best ROIs on moonshot trades.

Alongside trading competitions, 40% of the Maxi Doge marketing fund will go to social media campaigns on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.. The team will also bring Key Opinion Leaders to $MAXI, boosting its reputation and visibility.

Looking further ahead, the Maxi Doge devs eventually want to partner with futures trading companies and build $MAXI into the ultimate token for traders living on the edge.

It’s a viable plan, and for proof you need only look at how $DOGE has grown. In 2021, Dogecoin spiked over 800% during a single day and hit a high of $0.08. By May 2021, $DOGE hit $0.5 to and became the biggest meme coin in the world.

If $MAXI can tap into a little bit of that meme community magic, it could become the next crypto to explode.

$MAXI has already performed well in its token presale. To date, over $2.8M of $MAXI has been sold and the presale isn’t slowing down. You can grab your $MAXI now while it’s still only $0.000261, but don’t delay – it’s a dynamic presale, so that price won’t last forever.

Any $MAXI you purchase in the presale can also be staked for returns of up to 120% per annum, making it a great way to maximise your gains without hitting the weights.

Check out $MAXI before the presale ends.

All crypto products are volatile. Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/bnb-surpasses-xrp-best-meme-coins-like-maxi-doge-explode