Is Busta Rhymes putting in the work? Is the rapper going to do his own research and emerge triumphant on the other side? We weren’t counting on it, but Busta Rhymes’ interest in cryptocurrencies hasn’t waned. And, surprise surprise, he only answered the offers of two of the most notorious Bitcoin maximalists around: Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor. Is Busta about to be orange-pilled?

In Bitcoinist’s first post about Busta Rhymes, we asked:

… every new token and cryptocurrency project under the sun answered with their best sales pitch. It’s overwhelming even for us, who live and breathe crypto. Imagine what it might do to a rookie. Where does Busta Rhymes start? How does he distinguish the good from the bad? Who’s going to teach him about Bitcoin?

Well, we have our answer to that last question. Dorsey recommended a Bitcoin-only website with a black host, Conor Okus, who also happens to be a “Square Crypto grantee:”

And Saylor directed Busta Rhymes towards his Bitcoin is Hope information hub:

Thank you @michael_saylor ,

I’m a sponge to all of these gems 💎 https://t.co/ZDx9vRHOpW — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 16, 2021

Both of those tweets and every one of Busta’s tweets about cryptocurrencies is followed by hundreds of messages trying to sell him this or that altcoin. Yet, he only responded to the Bitcoin-only celebrities.

What are those other tweets we’re referring to? Let’s explore them.

Busta Rhymes’ Interest in Cryptocurrencies Grows

This time around, the rapper was curious about the numbers and the prices:

I asked my boys the other day, what makes #crypto go up and down (relating to its value) and I got so many different answers 🤣🤣🤣 — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 16, 2021

What did Busta get? A lot of sales pitches disguised as answers to the question. These people can’t stop/ won’t stop. A few genuine answers told him the simple truth, the price goes up and down following the laws of supply and demand. No one told him that the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still too small, and thus unstable. And susceptible to market manipulation.

After that, Busta Rhymes goes wider and asks for an educational tool:

Where do you guys go when it comes to learning more about #crypto ? YouTube ? and.. please don’t say tiktok.. — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 16, 2021

This is the tweet Dorsey responded to. He wasn’t alone, everyone and their mothers showed up to try to sell their podcasts and youtube channels. From Crypto Cobain, to Raoul Pal, Stephan Livera, Guy from Coin Bureau, McCormack from What Bitcoin Did, The Wolf of All Streets. Everyone. Even the infamous Kim Dotcom made an appearance shilling Bitcoin Cash.

After that, Busta went for the big questions: “are they teaching or planning to teach crytpo in school?”

All jokes aside, I’m loving the vibe and energy of learning educative conversations. It all correlates to success and powerful thinking.

My question is ..

are they teaching or planning to teach #crytpo is school ? What grade would be acceptable ? — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 16, 2021

This is the tweet Michael Saylor responded to. He also pointed to Stephan Livera’s free Bitcoin course in his Saylor Academy. Even though “crypto in school” sounds far away from happening, education about cryptocurrencies is easy to get all over the Internet. For free. Also available are several seminal books, some of which we’ll be analyzing and summarizing in our very own Bitcoinist Book Club.

ETC price chart on Kraken | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com

Enter Mike Tyson, Also Interested In BTC And ETH

Boxing champion and living legend Mike Tyson also showed interest in the top cryptocurrencies, but that’s material for another post. The thing is, this time, it was Busta Rhymes who lashed himself to the biggest star:

Mike, i’m right there with you.

Spent the last 30 min reading the comment section. https://t.co/bKcGGwkg2r — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 18, 2021

Here, we have proof that Busta Rhymes is putting in the time. Half an hour of research reading a tweet’s responses is exactly what we do here in the crypto community. As expected, spam and marketing campaigns inundated both tweets. Apparently, it’s what you have to deal with if you’re a celebrity asking for advice on the Internet.

Show Some Respect! RIP Biz Markie

Over the weekend, the legend Biz Markie passed away. Busta Rhymes tweeted this touching tribute:

A lot of who I am as a free spirit creative force is because of you. Thank you for being my Big Bro, My friend and Mentor King. I really hate this news. This shit is becoming too fuckin’ much back to back. GODFATHER BIZ MARKIE

Rest East and Transition peacefully King. pic.twitter.com/uOmVzIuU4g — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 18, 2021

The scammers and the spammers couldn’t help themselves and flooded the replies with ads and memes from their respective coins. Disgusting! The tweet was about the death of a friend and Busta closed it with, “Rest East and Transition peacefully King.” And they filled that beautiful moment with ads. Reprehensible. The lack of taste is unforgivable.

Featured Image by Jorge Jimenez from Pixabay - Charts by TradingView